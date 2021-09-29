Kamala Harris changes course of interview due to Covid-19 positive cases

Vice President Kamala Harris was ready to go live on ABC's "The View" last Friday morning, but the interview was quickly canceled after two female hosts tested positive for Covid-19 and had to leave the set.
The vice president's office said it was "angered" and "deeply troubled" by ABC's handling of the Covid-19 testing prior to what happened.
Two of the show's hosts, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, had to leave the live set after receiving a positive report on their Covid-19 tests even though they were vaccinated.
After being evacuated from the set and taking a commercial break, host Joy Behar announced the news to viewers and advised that the scheduled live interview with the vice president would be conducted remotely from another studio in the building.
According to the report from the vice-presidential office, the entire team had been asked to do PCR tests 24 hours in advance. Apparently, a representative of the network "suggested the night before Harris' appearance that the tests had been negative".
ABC and "The View" have not commented yet on the facts.
Kamala, coffee and immigrants
As a support strategy to attack the causes of migration - poverty, marginalization, cartels - in countries such as El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, Vice President Harris is leading a strategy together with Microsoft, Nespresso, Mastercard and Chobani yogurt, which are already providing employment, internet networks and credit to people from these countries, preventing their departure to U.S. territory.
"Together, we can work to overcome barriers to investment, promote economic opportunity and support long-term development in the region", said the vice president in the release of the action agreement.
The strategy's launch document explains that this "partnership aims to coordinate practical solutions to promote economic opportunity, address pressing climate, education and health challenges, and promote long-term investment and workforce capacity in support of a vision of hope for Central America".
