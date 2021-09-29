Kamala Harris changes course of interview due to Covid-19 positive cases

Vice President Kamala Harris was ready to go live on ABC's "The View" last Friday morning, but the interview was quickly canceled after two female hosts tested positive for Covid-19 and had to leave the set.

The vice president's office said it was "angered" and "deeply troubled" by ABC's handling of the Covid-19 testing prior to what happened.

Two of the show's hosts, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, had to leave the live set after receiving a positive report on their Covid-19 tests even though they were vaccinated.

After being evacuated from the set and taking a commercial break, host Joy Behar announced the news to viewers and advised that the scheduled live interview with the vice president would be conducted remotely from another studio in the building.