Justice at last for Ahmaud Arbery

After four long months, on June 24, the Glynn County’s Grand Jury indicted Travis McMichael, his father, Greg McMichael, and William R. Bryan on malice and felony murder charges for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.

Arbery was a 25-year-old man from Brunswick, Georgia and a former high school linebacker. He lived with his mother, enjoyed staying in shape, and ran daily.

He never came back from one of his runs, and its ending came in the form of a dashcam video that showed his murder at the hands of both McMichaels.

The disturbing video, which has now been deleted, shows two men following Arbery in a pick up truck, while Arbery can be seen running down the street. He comes across the truck stopped in the middle of the road, where a white man is standing next to the driver’s seat door, holding a .357 magnum as well as a shotgun. The other white man is standing in the bed of the truck. Arbery tries to avoid the truck, briefly fights off one of the men, when the gun shots sound off and Arbery drops to his knees.

Gregory was a police officer, but was suspended in February of 2019 because he failed to meet mandatory training requirements. Travis had already been involved in an altercation with a Black man at someone's property weeks before he murdered Arbery.

The assailants, who were not arrested or charged with crime until May, claimed that Arbery looked like a suspect who had been robbing the neighborhood, but had no proof of Arbery committing the crime other than assuming it was because of his race.

They were charged on May 7, more than two months after the shooting with aggravated assault and murder and have been held in custody since then awaiting their hearing. On May 21, the person who filmed the graphic video, William “Roddie” Bryan was also arrested and charged with murder and attempted false imprisonment.

Wanda Cooper, Arbery’s mom, told CBS that the video: “proves that my son was not committing a crime. He was out for his daily job and he was hunted down like an animal and killed.”

However, the reason why it took the blood murderers so long to be arrested and charged was because two of the prosecutors recused themselves as they both had worked with McMichael or their children at one point.

"We will continue to be intentional in the pursuit of justice for this family and the community at large as the prosecution of this case continues," said Cobb District Attorney Joyette M. Holmes at a press conference.