Justice Department asks Supreme Court to ban abortion law in Texas

On Monday, Oct. 18, the U.S. Department of Justice formally petitioned the Supreme Court to intervene and block the controversial Texas law that bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy while legal challenges are resolved.

In its formal request to the highest court in the land, President Joe Biden's Administration argued that the Texas abortion law makes it impossible for women and pregnant women to exercise their constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy, as recognized in the Court's landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, which established in 1973 the legalization of the procedure nationwide.

The law is "clearly unconstitutional" and allowing it to remain in effect "would perpetuate the ongoing irreparable harm to thousands of Texas women who are denied their constitutional rights," the Justice Department argued.

The document calls for reversal of the September decision by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals — one of the most conservative in the country, and emphasized how the law is designed to evade, above all, the judicial route.