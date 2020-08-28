Advertisement

Julián Castro has had enough with Trump’s disregard for COVID-19 victims at the RNC

Castro live-tweeted Trump’s speech at the RNC, and said the president thinks the GOP is more important than American lives.

 08/28/2020 - 16:46
By Ericka Conant
August 28, 2020

Just once during the Republican National Convention did President Donald Trump mention the more than 180,000 American lives lost during  the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“As one nation, we mourn, we grieve, and we hold in our hearts forever the memories of all of those lives that have been so tragically taken so unnecessary,” the president said. 

Yes, it was unnecessary, but it was a direct result of his administration’s lenient response to the initial onset of cases. 

The president failed to mention the disproportionate effects on BIPOC lives, or that the pandemic is still a real concern for many frontline workers, especially Latinx workers, who have been the most affected nationwide.

Of all politicians who spoke outwardly of Trump’s omission, it was particularly personal to Julián Castro. 

Both he and his brother, Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX), lost their stepmother to COVID-19 in July, and their home state of Texas has been the one of the most disproportionately affected because of poor leadership, and a racist healthcare system

“Last month, Joaquin Castro and I lost our stepmother to COVID-19. Her family was unable to be with her in her final days,” Julián Castro wrote on Aug. 27.

“Too bad Donald Trump thinks his party is more important than Americans’ health,” he continued.
 

Here, Castro is referencing the packed lawn outside of the White House during the RNC, seen during live shots of the RNC.

“A global pandemic. An economic recession. A national outcry of justice. And yet, all [Donald Trump] offers is fear. He thinks he can scare enough voters into re-electing him, and [he] will blame anyone but himself for our problems,” Castro wrote. 
 

Julián Castro was notably absent from the Democratic National Convention, but a large part of that is because he has been busy mobilizing voters, specifically the Latinx community, and uplifting Latinx candidates, and fighting against police injustice.

The former Democratc presidential candidate is still fighting for those the president won’t mention, those critical voices Trump is ignoring ahead of the showdown in November.

