Joints for Jabs: Washington becomes another state offering an incentive for getting a COVID-19 vaccine

Everything from money and alcoholic beverages to now weed, states across the country are offering various incentives to motivate people to get vaccinated.

The “Joints for Jabs” campaign announced June 8, approved by the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, allows for adults 21 and older to receive a pre-rolled joint after receiving their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Effective immediately, the “Joints for Jabs” promotion runs through July 12, and will be offered at no cost to customers at a promotional clinic.

“The LCB is providing a limited allowance for retail cannabis licensed businesses to offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the retail store, and offer one joint at no cost to customers who receive a COVID-19 vaccination at the promotional clinic,” said Washington Liquor and Cannabis Board.

In an effort to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations across the country, as vaccination rates in the U.S. drop, President Joe Biden announced a “month of action” that includes incentives to make getting vaccinated more appealing.

“The more people we get vaccinated, the more success we’re going to have in the fight against this virus,” Biden said from the White House.

His administration’s efforts include a promotional giveaway by Anheuser-Busch, saying it will “buy Americans 21+ a round of beer” once Biden’s goal of getting 70% of adults at least partially vaccinated by July 4 is met.

Many states have already started offering their promotions, such as money, food, cruises and weed, to boost COVID-19 vaccinations among adults.

The appeal to win money or to get a free beer seems to have already had an impact as many people in Washington even requested the “Joints for Jabs” incentive according to the Washington Liquor and Cannabis Board.

“The Liquor and Cannabis Board received multiple requests from “marijuana” retail licensees to engage in a promotion, in a mutual effort with the State of Washington, to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations,” said Washington Liquor and Cannabis Board.

If you haven’t been vaccinated and need even more of a reason to go, Oregon, Ohio, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and New York are just some states offering money, free tickets, vacations and or other forms of incentives for a COVID-19 vaccine.