Trump leaves the door open for an invasion of Turkey to Syria

The Trump administration continues to insist on ISIS's defeat, leaving everything in the hands of Turkey from now on.

After a phone call between the presidents of the United States and Turkey on Sunday, the Trump administration issued a statement revealing the strategic movements of the Turkish army in northern Syria immediately.

"Turkey will soon move forward with its long-planned operation in northern Syria," the statement said. "The United States Armed Forces will not support or participate in the operation," he continues, ensuring that after "defeating" the ISIS territorial Caliphate, the US military "will no longer be in the immediate area."

A complicated border

Since the Civil War in Syria detonated, the border with Turkey has been a delicate territory.

The Erdogan government has assured its presence in the territory since 2011, through military land and air operations to overthrow Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and control the growth of Kurdish militias, considered by Turkey as a terrorist organization

Through fighting and intelligence assistance, Erdogan collaborated with the founding of the free Syrian army, actively repressed by Al-Assad throughout the country, and providing refuge to millions of civilians displaced to the border.

The demolition of a Turkish fighter jet in June 2012 increased tension in the area and gave the green light to several military clashes between both sides.

An anticipated invasion

Since March 27, 2014, and thanks to the dissemination of confidential audios through YouTube, there has been speculation of an official invasion by Turkey in Syrian territory.

Erdogan has focused his efforts on avoiding the establishment of a Kurd state on the border for a long time.

Despite the political instability during 2015, the propaganda of "fighting the Islamic State" was stronger, and finally, both forces clashed in the city of Kilis.

The intervention of the United States pressuring Turkey to close a checkpoint 60 miles from the border with Syria - a key to the export of crude oil that fueled the pockets of ISIS - just made things worse.

Russia's military assistance to the opposite side, plus the arrival of Donald Trump to the White House, left the field open for clashes between Turkey, the Kurds, and the Syrian Armed Forces.

Now, and thanks to the agreement with the US president, the Erdogan government will finally achieve a 20-mile range on the border - cataloged as a "safe zone" - to control the Kurds.

What does this mean for Syria?

According to Reuters, the decision of the United States to leave the road open to Turkey "enraged the forces led by the Kurds, who have been Washington's most capable partner in the fight against the Islamic State in Syria."

However, the Trump administration insists on the defeat of ISIS in the region, despite evidence of the contrary.

A report published by the Syria Study Group and by observers of the conflict warned, "the withdrawal of US troops would only accelerate worrying trends would allow Iran to take hold in Syria and open the way for the resurgence of ISIS and other terrorist groups."

Trump's decision to step back from the conflict will only benefit the operations of Russian and Iranian agents in the control of strategic territory.