Governor of Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rosselló, announces resignation

(Transcript)

Following two weeks of protests, just before midnight, the people of Puerto Rico got the answer they were waiting for — Ricardo Rosselló’s resignation.

He is the first governor in Puerto Rican history to resign.

"With sadness, today I announce that I am resigning from the post of governor effective Friday, August 2, 2019, at 5 p.m," Governor Ricardo Rosselló said in a message published on Facebook Wednesday night.

Neither the tear gas nor the squadrons of helmeted police could deter the thousands of people who day after day chanted "Ricky renuncia," until finally getting him out.

According to the Puerto Rican constitution, the secretary of justice, Wanda Vazquez, will step into the governor’s shoes once he leaves.

She currently heads the Department of Justice that has an ongoing investigation on Rosselló and the 11 others involved in the #Telegramgate chat scandal.

Long-awaited and finally here, this is the Puerto Rican redemption.