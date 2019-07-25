Advertisement

Governor of Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rosselló, announces resignation

AL DIA News
AL DIA News
Governor of Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rosselló, announces resignation

Thousands of protesters gathered outside La Fortaleza waiting for the Puerto Rican governor to announce resignation.  

by sandrar
 07/25/2019 - 17:19
in
Governor Ricardo Rosselló on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, announcing resignation. 
Sandra Rodriguez
Governor Ricardo Rosselló on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, announcing resignation. 

By Sandra Rodriguez
July 25, 2019
(Transcript)

Following two weeks of protests, just before midnight, the people of Puerto Rico got the answer they were waiting for — Ricardo Rosselló’s resignation.

 

He is the first governor in Puerto Rican history to resign.

 

"With sadness, today I announce that I am resigning from the post of governor effective Friday, August 2, 2019, at 5 p.m," Governor Ricardo Rosselló said in a message published on Facebook Wednesday night.  

 

Neither the tear gas nor the squadrons of helmeted police could deter the thousands of people who day after day chanted "Ricky renuncia," until finally getting him out.

 

According to the Puerto Rican constitution, the secretary of justice, Wanda Vazquez, will step into the governor’s shoes once he leaves.

 

She currently heads the Department of Justice that has an ongoing investigation on Rosselló and the 11 others involved in the #Telegramgate chat scandal. 

 

Long-awaited and finally here, this is the Puerto Rican redemption. 

TAGS
Ricardo Rosselló
puerto rico
Ricky Renuncio

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in International

One of the many pieces of art to come out of Puerto Rico's protest for Ricardo Rosselló's resignation.
The March of the People of Puerto Rico is historic
SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO - JULY 17: Rapper Bad Bunny (holding flag) singer, Ricky Martin (black hat) and Rapper Residente (blue hat) join demonstrators protesting against Ricardo Rossello, the Governor of Puerto Rico July 17, 2019 in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Thousands protest in San Juan to oust Governor Ricardo Roselló
Bad Bunny calls out to All Puerto Ricans: Let Our Voices be Heard.
Bad Bunny calls out to All Puerto Ricans: Let Our Voices be Heard.
CHUPINGUAIA, BRAZIL - JUNE 28: Bulls feed from a trough at a cattle feedlot in the Amazon on June 28, 2017, near Chupinguaia, Rondonia state, Brazil. Brazil is the world's largest exporter of red meat and poultry and annually exports more than $12 billion per year. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
ARCO, McDonald’s Uruguay-base franchise, commits to sustainability