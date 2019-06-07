Goodbye to the "People to People" with Cuba

It seems that President Donald Trump's favorite strategy is to strangle governments he doesn't like.

After threatening to impose tariffs on Mexico for failing to comply with its immigration demands, the U.S. Administration has decided to suspend the most recent exchange program with Cuba, known as "People to People."

Created on May 2016 by the government of Barack Obama, the program was part of the efforts to reopen collaboration routes with the island, allowing tourist and educational visits that improved the economic development of the Cuban people.

As the Associated Press recalls, the initiative became "the most popular way to travel for pleasure from the United States to the island, with a total of 142,271 people in the first four months of the year, an increase of more than 300% concerning the same period last year."

"People to People" was one of the many ways to travel to the Caribbean island for Americans, who could go through U.S. tourist and cruise companies that offered visit packages with educational activities.

However, and since June 5 of this year, the United States Department of Commerce has prohibited the departure of any cruise ship or recreational vessel with a temporary stay in Cuba.

For national security adviser John Bolton, Cuba is part of a "troika of tyranny along with Nicaragua and Venezuela," as quoted by the AP, and said the new policy aims to "deny the Cuban government a vital source of income."

"Cuba remains communist, and the United States, under the previous administration, made too many concessions to one of our historically most aggressive adversaries," Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement.

Paradoxically, the Trump government insists on maintaining the best of relations with the government of Moscow, which has propelled economic and strategic aid for totalitarian regimes such as the Cuban and the Venezuelan for many years.