All options on the table for Venezuela, except TPS

Remember when President Donald Trump promised that all options were on the table when addressing the crisis in Venezuela?

Well, seems like his promises were empty again.

While Democratic Senators Bob Menendez (New Jersey) and Dick Durbin (Illinois) tried to pass a bill granting Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to Venezuelans in the United States as soon as possible, Republicans decided to delay the matter until the Senate comes back from recess.

Senator Marco Rubio (Florida), the only member of the GOP who participated in the proposal and who has been a spokesman for Venezuelans in his state, confessed that, despite having made some progress, he did not expect Congress to have time to vote on the proposal.

“Not this week, I don’t anticipate movement on it,” Rubio said in an interview with the Miami Herald. “I anticipate hopefully getting the administration to do something. That’s what we’ve been working on behind the scenes here, we’ve made a little progress on it. We have 17 votes already scheduled this week, a bunch of nominees, the spending bill, the veto override. The votes this week have already been scheduled.”

As the Herald explained, the obstacles to the relief measure have been imposed by Republicans in Congress and some White House officials, who are “wary of extending TPS to Venezuela while trying to end the program in countries like Haiti, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua.”

"Every House Democrat and a minority of Republicans like Rubio, Florida Senator Rick Scott and Miami Representative Mario Diaz-Balart are in favor of granting TPS to Venezuelans," the report continues.

Apparently, the Trump administration has lost interest in the Venezuelan situation.

On Tuesday, the acting director of Citizenship and Immigration Services, Ken Cuccinelli, said in a letter to Durbin that the Secretary of National Security did not see sufficient reasons to grant temporary protection to Venezuela.

Cuccinelli explained to the Democrat that the three cases to grant TPS to a country are: in case of ongoing armed conflict, in case of an environmental disaster or if “there exist extraordinary and temporary conditions in the country that prevent nationals from returning in safety.”

In the case of Venezuela, according to the director, "the U.S. government continues to monitor the situation."

A situation that the same government has denounced multiple times, but always from the podium of propaganda events where Vice President Mike Pence repeated incessantly that they did not rule out options against the regime of Nicolás Maduro and said to the people: "Vayan con Dios."

Meanwhile, about 584 Venezuelans have been deported from the United States during fiscal years 2017 and 2018, according to figures published by Immigration and Customs.