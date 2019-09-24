Advertisement

6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast of Puerto Rico

The earthquake was reportedly first felt around 11:30PM on Monday night. Graphic courtesy: ABC News.

The earthquake was reportedly first felt around 11:30PM on Monday night. Graphic courtesy: ABC News.

6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast of Puerto Rico

Initial reports say no one is hurt and there is no threat of tsunami for the island after the late-night quake.

by nigelt
 09/24/2019 - 10:42
in
The earthquake was reportedly first felt around 11:30PM on Monday night. Graphic courtesy: ABC News.
Nigel Thompson
The earthquake was reportedly first felt around 11:30PM on Monday night. Graphic courtesy: ABC News.

By Nigel Thompson
September 24, 2019

Puerto Ricans bracing for Tropical Storm Karen were roused from their sleep on Monday night as a 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck approximately 49 miles off the island’s north coast.

The initial quake was followed by three aftershocks, measuring 4.7, 4.6 and 4.6 respectively.

It is the strongest earthquake to hit Puerto Rico in recent years.

Despite its size, Kiara Hernández, spokeswoman for the island’s Emergency Management Agency, told The Associated Press there were no immediate reports of damage or risk of tsunami.

The National Weather Service Pacific Tsunami Warning Center also tweeted that there was no threat of a tsunami following the earthquake.

Puerto Rican Governor, Wanda Vázquez Garced, encouraged those shook by the temblor to remain calm. 

Even though official reports deemed no damage, David Begnaud, a correspondent for CBS News did tweet a video on Twitter of a water main break in Mayagüez, Puerto Rico following the earthquake.

The experience was also rattling for a population too familiar with natural disasters in recent years.

Mini earthquakes that aren’t felt occur on the island every day, but ones the size of Monday morning’s are said to be rare. 

The last earthquake of similar magnitude was a 6.4 that struck in 2014. It not only occurred just 17 miles off the coast and resulted in more damage, but some 70 aftershocks were reported — three over 3.5 in magnitude.

TAGS
puerto rico
earthquake
Puerto Rico Earthquake
natural disaster

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in International

A man holds prayer beads near a stone wall that reads "Go Back America" September 20, 2001, near the Khyber Pass on the Pakistani border with Afghanistan. (Photo by Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)
A brief summary of the war in Afghanistan
HONG KONG, CHINA - SEPTEMBER 02: Protesters take part in a school boycott rally at Tamer Park in Central district on September 2, 2019 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
What can Latinos learn about the protests in Hong Kong?
BOGOTA, COLOMBIA - OCTOBER 02: Presidential Gaurd soldiers keep watch during the referendum on a peace accord to end the 52-year-old guerrilla war between the FARC and the state on October 2, 2016 in Bogota, Colombia. The guerrilla war is the longest-running armed conflict in the Americas and has left 220,000 dead. The plan called for a disarmament and re-integration of most of the estimated 7,000 FARC fighters. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Two Colombian politicians brutally assassinated: Peace accord in ruins
SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO - AUGUST 02: People celebrate together after the 5pm hour which was when Ricardo Rossello, the Governor of Puerto Rico, agreed to step down from power on August 2, 2019 in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Caught between Wanda and Dorian: the aftermath of #RickyRenuncia