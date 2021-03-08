Inside MoveOn’s first-ever Twitch chat-generated ad for Nina Turner

“This is a multi-generational, multi-gendered, multi-ethnic, multi-racial, movement of conscious-minded people. That’s who we are. That’s what we are. And we are not going to let anybody divide us. We’re coming together to transform this nation.”

These are just a few of the messages heard in MoveOn’s first-ever political ad that premiered live Thursday, March 4 on The Young Turks’ Twitch (TYT) channel.

Take a look at the first-ever political ad created by grassroots activists collaborating in realtime on a Twitch Livestream.



MoveOn engaged viewers on @TheYoungTurks' Twitch chat to co-create this ad backing the peoples' champ, @NinaTurner, for the Peoples' House. pic.twitter.com/tutobZTVBo — MoveOn (@MoveOn) March 4, 2021

TYT is an award-winning progressive news show that generates over 250 million views per month. The name The Young Turks was inspired by the definition provided in the American Heritage Dictionary: a young, progressive or insurgent member of an institution, movement or political party.

MoveOn engaged viewers on the channel to co-create the ad backing “the people’s champ,” Nina Turner, in her campaign for a seat in the U.S House of Representatives.

On Twitter, Turner’s campaign ad received 145,000 views and it reached about 200,000 views on Facebook.

MoveOn’s first petition during the Clinton impeachment debate in 1998 was the first digital intervention in American politics, and since then, the organization has been empowering ordinary people to make their voices heard through digital technologies.

Although this is MoveOn’s first political ad, it’s not their first time using Twitch as a platform to lead political conversations.

In October 2020, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hopped on MoveOn’s Twitch channel to play the murder mystery game “Among Us,” while also urging her young viewers to register to vote and make a plan to get to the polls.

gosh @AOC streaming on twitch to help encourage everyone to vote is really the greatest timeline pic.twitter.com/RliNSI3YwJ — Joedat (@Voyboy) October 21, 2020

In a recent interview with AL DÍA News, Jordan Uhl, the video distribution manager for MoveOn, said that the Nina Turner ad was simply an idea that popped into his head.

“It’s an interesting site and the chat and community function work really well; so leveraging that for something like an ad would be fun. And it turned out really well,” he said.

Uhl believes that Twitch is a very strong platform for these kinds of campaigns, as it very easily fosters parasocial relationships.

Two weeks ago, during a TYT stream, activists directed the MoveOn team on messaging, use of sound bites, B-roll, music, audio levels and more. Through the chat, Twitch viewers were able to give their input on the production process.

From start to finish, soundbites to music to B-roll, the Twitch chat directed the @NinaTurner ad and we think it captures Turner's fearlessness and compassion. pic.twitter.com/6oAlowSVBh — MoveOn (@MoveOn) March 5, 2021

With a platform like Twitch, supporters can quickly be turned into mobilizers. Elected officials can use it to directly talk to their constituent base and connect with them in a unique way.

“[Using Twitch] does this in a way that’s more altruistic and engaging, rather than just going on MSNBC or CNN, and just hoping to get a hit. In this case, you’re speaking to an audience that most likely already likes you, or is interested in what you have to say,” Uhl explained.

For instance, Ocasio-Cortez, who already has a large following on social media, showcased her relatability factor through playing the popular game Among Us on Twitch, while also stressing the importance of voting.

Uhl said that his team spent a large portion of 2020 discussing how Twitch is a great way to break through to people during a time when rallies are out of the question, but he thinks that it will continue.

“People are now accustomed to this medium and have formed this habit of consumption,” he said.

Uhl believes that this type of ad is successful because it takes issues that matter to voters and places them at the forefront.

You are either on the side of the work-a-day people in this country or you are not.



I know which side I am on. #OH11pic.twitter.com/0IKdpQ69ng — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) March 5, 2021

Cenk Uygur, host and founder of The Young Turks, said that the ad is “a testament to the power of the progressive base when we work together towards creating positive change.”