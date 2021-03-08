Advertisement

Inside MoveOn’s first-ever Twitch chat-generated ad for Nina Turner

Photo: Nina Turner Twitter Account

The ad for Nina Turner was the first of its kind on Twitch. Photo: Twitter- @ninaturner

Inside MoveOn’s first-ever Twitch chat-generated ad for Nina Turner

The ad premiered during a Young Turks livestream on March 4.

by nigelt
 03/08/2021 - 17:24
in
Photo: Nina Turner Twitter Account
Photo: Nina Turner Twitter Account

By Brittany Valentine
March 08, 2021

“This is a multi-generational, multi-gendered, multi-ethnic, multi-racial, movement of conscious-minded people. That’s who we are. That’s what we are. And we are not going to let anybody divide us. We’re coming together to transform this nation.”

These are just a few of the messages heard in MoveOn’s first-ever political ad that premiered live Thursday, March 4 on The Young Turks’ Twitch (TYT) channel.

TYT is an award-winning progressive news show that generates over 250 million views per month. The name The Young Turks was inspired by the definition provided in the American Heritage Dictionary: a young, progressive or insurgent member of an institution, movement or political party.

MoveOn engaged viewers on the channel to co-create the ad backing “the people’s champ,” Nina Turner, in her campaign for a seat in the U.S House of Representatives.

On Twitter, Turner’s campaign ad received 145,000 views and it reached about 200,000 views on Facebook.

MoveOn’s first petition during the Clinton impeachment debate in 1998 was the first digital intervention in American politics, and since then, the organization has been empowering ordinary people to make their voices heard through digital technologies. 

Although this is MoveOn’s first political ad, it’s not their first time using Twitch as a platform to lead political conversations.

In October 2020, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hopped on MoveOn’s Twitch channel to play the murder mystery game “Among Us,” while also urging her young viewers to register to vote and make a plan to get to the polls. 

In a recent interview with AL DÍA News, Jordan Uhl, the video distribution manager for MoveOn, said that the Nina Turner ad was simply an idea that popped into his head.

“It’s an interesting site and the chat and community function work really well; so leveraging that for something like an ad would be fun. And it turned out really well,” he said.

Uhl believes that Twitch is a very strong platform for these kinds of campaigns, as it very easily fosters parasocial relationships.

Two weeks ago, during a TYT stream, activists directed the MoveOn team on messaging, use of sound bites, B-roll, music, audio levels and more. Through the chat, Twitch viewers were able to give their input on the production process.

With a platform like Twitch, supporters can quickly be turned into mobilizers. Elected officials can use it to directly talk to their constituent base and connect with them in a unique way.

“[Using Twitch] does this in a way that’s more altruistic and engaging, rather than just going on MSNBC or CNN, and just hoping to get a hit. In this case, you’re speaking to an audience that most likely already likes you, or is interested in what you have to say,” Uhl explained.

For instance, Ocasio-Cortez, who already has a large following on social media, showcased her relatability factor through playing the popular game Among Us on Twitch, while also stressing the importance of voting.

Uhl said that his team spent a large portion of 2020 discussing how Twitch is a great way to break through to people during a time when rallies are out of the question, but he thinks that it will continue.

“People are now accustomed to this medium and have formed this habit of consumption,” he said.

Uhl believes that this type of ad is successful because it takes issues that matter to voters and places them at the forefront.

Cenk Uygur, host and founder of The Young Turks, said that the ad is “a testament to the power of the progressive base when we work together towards creating positive change.” 

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
MoveOn
political mobilization
Nina Turner

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Politics

A bill to place a monument to Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been introduced by several members of congress. Photo: Getty Images
Rep. Veronica Escobar’s latest bill would install a monument to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Capitol
Reps. Adriano Espaillat and Brad Schneider introduced Legislation to close the Ghost Guns Loophole. Photo: Getty Images
Ending the “Ghost Guns” loophole is the latest in Rep. Adriano Espaillat’s fight to end gun violence
Shut Down Berks Artwork. Photo: The Action Network
145 organizations stand against the repurposing of the Berks County Detention Center, demand it’s shut down for good
LeBron James, wearing a "Vote" tshirt during a game. Photo: Getty Images
Lebron James’ More Than a Vote put Black voting in the spotlight during the NBA All-Star Game
AL DIA News
AL DIA News