Advertisement

HHM 2021

The United States prepares the opening of its land borders

Border bridge between the United States and Canada

Those vaccinated will be able to enter the US by land Photo: Pixabay.

The United States prepares the opening of its land borders

The US government plans to open its land borders with Mexico and Canada for people vaccinated, for reasons considered “non-essential.”

by Manuel Herrera
 10/13/2021 - 18:01
in
Border bridge between the United States and Canada
Border bridge between the United States and Canada

By Manuel Herrera
October 13, 2021

After the decision taken in March 2020 to close the borders for millions of people from places such as the European Union, the United Kingdom or China, as well as India and Brazil (months later), and the one, simultaneously made, of closing the land borders with Mexico and Canada, on Wednesday morning the White House announced the end of this measure.

You can also read: WHO recommends a third dose of vaccine against COVID

The decision, which would be officially announced in the coming days, will allow people to enter the United States by land, only vaccinated, to carry out activities considered non-essential. In the same way, the restrictions that are in force until next October 21, would be extended until the start date of the new measures.

Phases of opening

The White House official pointed out that the opening of these borders, whose closure has generated economic problems and various human dramas, would be carried out in two phases:

Vaccination will be a requirement for "non-essential" trips (tourism, family visits), very different in the case of those that are considered "essential" (which have not been restricted), for which the inoculation of the biological against COVID-19 is not mandatory yet.

Regardless of what type of trip it is, by January 2022 all travelers must have completed their vaccination schedule. This would allow enough time for those who for professional reasons must cross the border to do so without problems.

What vaccines would be admitted?

The White House indicated that the main federal public health agency, the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control, CDC, informed all airlines and border agents that the vaccines allowed for travelers will be those officially approved by the Agency for Medicines of the United States, FDA, and by the World Health Organization, WHO: Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Jhonson, Sinopharm and Sinovac. Astrazeneca's biologic, which has not been cleared by the FDA, would be allowed as well.

And the "Title 42”?

The controversial law created during the administration of Donald Trump at the beginning of the pandemic, "Title 42", which allows the deportation of irregular people for health reasons, will remain in force. 

This, despite recent criticism of the violent and massive expulsion of Haitian migrants at the border with Mexico, who were denied the right to asylum.

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
Customs and Borders
federal government
The White House

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Immigration

Nun Gloria Cecilia Narvaez after being released. Photo: Twitter PresidenceMali
Colombian nun kidnapped by Al Qaeda freed after nearly five years
Haitian migrants return to their country on service flights. Photo: video capture
The drama of Haitian migrants deported back to their country
Migrants Bring Diversity to America
Inside Latin American migrants' mass exodus
Migrants on the bridge in Del Rio, Texas. Photo: Twitter @ElUniverso
Texas border bridge empty of migrants
AL DIA News
AL DIA News