The United States prepares the opening of its land borders

After the decision taken in March 2020 to close the borders for millions of people from places such as the European Union, the United Kingdom or China, as well as India and Brazil (months later), and the one, simultaneously made, of closing the land borders with Mexico and Canada, on Wednesday morning the White House announced the end of this measure.

The decision, which would be officially announced in the coming days, will allow people to enter the United States by land, only vaccinated, to carry out activities considered non-essential. In the same way, the restrictions that are in force until next October 21, would be extended until the start date of the new measures.

Phases of opening

The White House official pointed out that the opening of these borders, whose closure has generated economic problems and various human dramas, would be carried out in two phases:

Vaccination will be a requirement for "non-essential" trips (tourism, family visits), very different in the case of those that are considered "essential" (which have not been restricted), for which the inoculation of the biological against COVID-19 is not mandatory yet.

Regardless of what type of trip it is, by January 2022 all travelers must have completed their vaccination schedule. This would allow enough time for those who for professional reasons must cross the border to do so without problems.

What vaccines would be admitted?

The White House indicated that the main federal public health agency, the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control, CDC, informed all airlines and border agents that the vaccines allowed for travelers will be those officially approved by the Agency for Medicines of the United States, FDA, and by the World Health Organization, WHO: Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Jhonson, Sinopharm and Sinovac. Astrazeneca's biologic, which has not been cleared by the FDA, would be allowed as well.

And the "Title 42”?

The controversial law created during the administration of Donald Trump at the beginning of the pandemic, "Title 42", which allows the deportation of irregular people for health reasons, will remain in force.

This, despite recent criticism of the violent and massive expulsion of Haitian migrants at the border with Mexico, who were denied the right to asylum.