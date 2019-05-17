Trump's immigration plan: Back to the presidential campaign

Donald Trump has unveiled his latest campaign effort for the 2020 presidential race.

This time he has unveiled his vision for the U.S. immigration system from the White House rose garden.

"Today we're presenting a clear contrast," he said. "Democrats are proposing open borders, lower wages and frankly, lawless chaos. We are proposing an immigration plan that puts the jobs, wages, and safety of American workers first. Our proposal is pro-American, pro-immigrant and pro-worker. It's just common sense."

The proposal implies, again, the omission migratory priorities of a large part of the immigrant population in the country.

More of the same

While his project raises the priority of "highly qualified workers on those with relatives who are already in the country," it doesn't include a solution for the undocumented youth who arrived in the country as children.

Besides, the plan would allow applicants to "increase their eligibility based on factors such as age, ability to speak English, job offers and education record," the Washington Post explained.

Perhaps the most surprising thing is that neither his speech nor his project addresses the migratory crisis on the border with Mexico, which seems to be a turning point in his strategy to approach the campaign issue from a more "positive" point of view.

An official of the administration said last Tuesday the proposal aims to "unify the Republicans" and guarantee support in Congress.

The "softness" of the proposal evades the language against undocumented immigration, as well as the negative impact that his policy has had on approval ratings.

A proposal is not a Law

One way or another, his intention seems to focus directly on Congress.

"It is difficult to build consensus while maintaining urgency," explains Vox. "Trump's effort to put forward a more positive message is also a way to pile more demands on a Congress that's proven uninterested in meeting even the most modest White House requests on immigration."

Therefore, this is, once again, just a campaign plan, not a bill.

Why then make such a fuss about it?

We may find that answer in the next presidential polls.