Trump kicks-off his campaign for reelection with the promise of massive deportations

If government agencies were already keeping the president in the dark about strategic plans, from now on, they would have to be extra careful about what they share with the White House.

President Donald Trump has revealed through social media an alleged plan of nation-wide mass arrests that the Immigration and Customs Agency intended to deploy next week.

"Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States," the president wrote on Twitter. "They will be removed as fast as they come in."

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 18 de junio de 2019

Trump has the bad habit of publicly saying the first thing that crosses his mind, especially when it comes to strategic plans that his agencies have been preparing for months, if not years.

Only last week, the New York Times explained how the Pentagon has juggled to prevent the president from being aware of counterintelligence strategies that are carried out, for fear of "the possibility that he may revoke or discuss it with foreign officials."

This time, the president has again used the media to campaign on the supposed "hard hand" of his government, putting at risk the protocols of the Immigration and Customs Agency, and taking advantage of his reelection campaign kick-off.

After all, the only voter base that Donald Trump can keep intact is that of those who believe that aggression against the immigrant community is the solution to all their problems.

The operation called "Rocket Docket" that the president has unveiled on Monday is part of the new anti-immigration plan of his adviser Stephen Miller, who "has been prodding Homeland Security officials to arrest and remove thousands of family members whose deportation orders were expedited by the Justice Department this year," the Washington Post explained.

Former officials such as the acting director of ICE, Ronald Vitiello, and the secretary of National Security, Kirstjen Nielsen, had to resign their positions precisely because they refused to carry out the plan they considered risky and counterproductive, especially after the public outrage that arose in response to the family separation policy.

The new director of ICE, and former FBI agent, Mark Morgan, has joined the team with the will to fulfill Miller's wishes, saying publicly:

"Our next challenge is going to be interior enforcement. We will be going after individuals who have gone through due process and who have received final orders of deportation."

"That will include the families," Morgan said, adding that they would be deported "with compassion and humanity."

Although the agency has not issued any statement, the Post said they were not aware of the president's intentions to disclose the plans.

Carrying out this type of operations at the national level is not so simple; it includes funds and staff that the agency may not have, especially after the disaster at the border.

An inexistent wall, thousands of agents deployed without need and the declaration of a National Emergency to divert funds, have not been enough for the government to implement a coherent immigration plan. What makes them believe that mass raids and deportations will do the trick?

While the administration places the burden of responsibility on the shoulders of countries such as Mexico and Guatemala and suspends $ 185 million in aid to the countries of the Northern Triangle, governors like Andrew Cuomo in New York approve legislative proposals that grant driver's licenses to undocumented immigrants.

This kind of counter-statements makes it clear that much of the country is opposed to a government that threatens, harasses, and imprisons immigrants in concentration camps.