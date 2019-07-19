Advertisement

The Trump Administration plans to completely close the doors to refugees

TAPACHULA, MEXICO - JUNE 18: Shoes lie next to a tent where migrants are temporarily living on June 18, 2019 in Tapachula, Mexico. (Photo by Toya Sarno Jordan/Getty Images)

Members close to the Office of Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) have commented on the government's plans to completely close the admissions for refuge next year.

by Yamily Habib
 07/19/2019 - 15:56
By Yamily Habib
July 19, 2019

While the president gives bread and games to the country with his racist rallies, his Administration plans even more dangerous strategies behind the scenes.

Several sources confirmed to Politico the new plan of the team of the senior adviser, Stephen Miller, to terminate the option of asylum in the United States.

The team would have proposed "establishing a zero ceiling" for refugee admissions during the year 2020, which would give an important boost to Donald Trump's reelection campaign, according to the analysis of the media.

However, the consequences could be serious and in multiple directions.

Closing the doors to asylum would not only mean the stagnation of thousands of applications in process, but it would also hinder collaborative operations with foreign intelligence agents.

"The consequences of this policy decision will have considerable reverberations both domestically and globally, negatively affecting both our economy and our national security," said the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants (USCRI). "Moreover, any further reductions in the refugee ceiling, now at an all-time historic low, undermines the foundational principles of this country that welcomes people fleeing tyranny and persecution in its many forms."

The assistance center, which has worked since 1911 with refugees and immigrants from all over the world, added that since 2018, the Trump Administration has imposed "the lowest ceiling on refugee admissions since the Refugee Act of 1980 was passed,” allowing only a maximum of 30,000 refugees per year.

"For nearly 40 years, the annual refugee resettlement target averaged 95,000 refugees from all over the world," the organization continues. "This represents only .001% of the total number of refugees and displaced people worldwide.”

However, Politico sources assured that the new plans were discussed during the annual meeting of the State Department where refugee admission ceilings are decided for each fiscal year, and that was held last week in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building

John Zadrozny and Andrew Veprek, USCIS and State Department officials - and known as "Miller's allies" - suggested that the strategy should be argued for "security concerns" and the United States' ability to offer humanitarian protection through the asylum process.

These plans now join the Administration's intention to break international agreements that contemplate the right to asylum in a large part of the world, especially after its unilateral decision to impose an obstacle to the eligibility of asylum seekers in the southern border with Mexico.

But beyond our borders, the situation of refugees and displaced persons in the world reaches a critical level, with more than 70.8 million displaced, 25.9 of whom are registered refugees.

According to the Nationalities Service Center of Philadelphia - an organization that works on behalf of refugees and immigrants since 1921 - any additional imposition of bans and/or obstacles by the Donald Trump government against the resettlement of refugees in the fiscal year 2020 would be equivalent to “a total refugee ban."

