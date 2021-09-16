Texas announces to close six border crossing sites to prevent migrant passage

Advertisement

The Texas governor asked to close six points on the state border due to an increasingly large flow of migrants of late. 

September 16, 2021
On Thursday, Sept. 16, Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard to close six entry points along the U.S.-Mexico border because of an increase in the number of migrants heading towards the border of late.
 
"The Biden Administration's total neglect to do its job and secure the border is appalling. I have directed the Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard to increase personnel and vehicles to close six points of entry along the southern border to stop these caravans from invading our state," Abbott said in a statement.
 
However, contrary to the governor's orders, who said the border crisis "is so severe that Customs and Border Protection has asked for our help because its agents are overwhelmed by the chaos," the federal government reversed the decision. 
 
"Six hours after U.S. Customs and Border Protection requested help from Texas to close ports of entry and secure the border, the Biden Administration switched to a different strategy that abandons border security and instead makes it easier for people to cross illegally and for cartels to exploit the border," the Texas Governor told Telemundo.
 
Although Abbott did not specify which border points he planned to close, the Texas Department of Public Safety said at a press conference this morning that some 6,000 migrants — mostly Haitians — were camped out under the International Bridge connecting Del Rio, Texas, with Ciudad Acuña, Mexico.
 
Texas Department of Public Safety regional director Victor Escalon said all entry points into Del Rio, Texas, were to be closed because of the overwhelming number of migrants there.
 
"Six or seven days ago, Del Rio saw 400 migrants sitting under the bridge, in downtown Del Rio there are about 6,000 sitting there right now and more are coming," Escalon said.
 
Customs and Border Protection reported that it made 208,887 apprehensions of undocumented migrants at the southern border in August, 2.27% less than in July, but 317% more than in August 2020.
