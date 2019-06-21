Six keys to protect ourselves against the threat of deportation

President Donald Trump has revealed through social media an alleged plan of mass arrests nationwide that the Immigration and Customs Agency intended to start next week.

"Next week, ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States," the president wrote on Twitter. "They will be removed as fast as they come in.”

The operation called "Rocket Docket" that the president unveiled Monday is part of the new anti-immigration plan of his adviser Stephen Miller, who "has been prodding Homeland Security officials to arrest and remove thousands of family members whose deportation orders were expedited by the Justice Department this year," the Washington Post explained.

How can we protect ourselves?

According to United We Dream, one of the most important immigrant support and defense organizations, we must take some emergency measures to prevent deportation:

1. First of all: ICE lies. Some frequent strategies of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency are to invite us to follow them to their offices, to the facilities of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS), or to meet with them to have a coffee. The organization recommends not to accept the requests.

2. Always keep calm.

3. Do not open the door.

4. Express verbally that they are not authorized to enter your home or register your belongings. Agents are required to file a search or arrest warrant.

5. Do not answer questions or sign documents, and ask first to speak with a lawyer or a family member.

6. Create a plan in advance with your support network (friends, family).

Although state governments like New York, California and Pennsylvania have decided to side with immigrants, sometimes it’s better to take safety measures.

Immigration lawyer Alex Gávez recommends having an action plan that includes: memorizing phone numbers, organizing an envelope with important information, always having copies of fines, crimes, etc., and always having on hand the number of a lawyer.

It’s important to keep in mind that this doesn’t define us.

We must remember that the president's announcement coincided with his reelection campaign kick-off and that this is just another political strategy to intimidate us while reaping votes from the other side.