Migrants seek to reach at least Mexico

This Saturday, thousands of migrants, mostly from Haiti, El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala, departed in a new caravan from southern Mexico towards Mexico City in order to apply for asylum. The migrants seeking to reach the Mexican capital intend to regularize their migratory situation and obtain legal status as refugees.

Por tercer día consecutivo avanza la caravana de unos 6,000 migrantes por el sur de México entre ellos nuestros compatriotas.



El gobierno guarda silencio le interesa más las fiestas privadas. pic.twitter.com/9RquO9g0Yu — (@heriberto_escob) October 25, 2021

The northern region of the American continent is experiencing an unprecedented migration wave since the beginning of the year with a historic flow of 147.000 undocumented migrants detected in Mexico from January to August, triple the number in 2020, and a record 212.000 migrants detained in July alone by Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Una gran caravana de migrantes ha salido de Tapachula, #Mexico hacia los Estados Unidos.



La mayoría de las peysonas son de #Centroamérica, portan pancartas que dicen: "Venimos en paz". pic.twitter.com/Y12yH7Ae44 — Maibort Petit (@maibortpetit) October 25, 2021