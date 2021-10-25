Advertisement

Migrants seek to reach at least Mexico

Mexico City receives the largest number of migrants in the country. Photo: WikiCommons

Mexico City receives the largest number of migrants in the country. Photo: WikiCommons

Migrants seek to reach at least Mexico

Thousands of migrants are trying to cross the Mexican border to apply for refugee status in the country.

by Erika Ardila
 10/25/2021 - 22:54
in
Mexico City receives the largest number of migrants in the country. Photo: WikiCommons
Mexico City receives the largest number of migrants in the country. Photo: WikiCommons

By Erika Ardila
October 25, 2021
This Saturday, thousands of migrants, mostly from Haiti, El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala, departed in a new caravan from southern Mexico towards Mexico City in order to apply for asylum.
 
The migrants seeking to reach the Mexican capital intend to regularize their migratory situation and obtain legal status as refugees.

 

The northern region of the American continent is experiencing an unprecedented migration wave since the beginning of the year with a historic flow of 147.000 undocumented migrants detected in Mexico from January to August, triple the number in 2020, and a record 212.000 migrants detained in July alone by Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

 

Record number of migrants in the U.S. 

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) revealed last Wednesday the highest number of migrants intercepted at the border with 1.7 million people. 
 
A quarter of those apprehended in September had previously been apprehended for crossing the border in the past 12 months. Acting CBP Commissioner Troy Miller said in a statement that 54% of those apprehended last month were deported under Title 42, a measure that protects expedited removals of undocumented migrants found at the border on the grounds of preventing the spread of Covid-19.
 
On the other side of the border, the flow of migrants is also unprecedented. From the beginning of the year to August, 147.000 undocumented migrants were detected in Mexico, triple the number in 2020. 
To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
migrants
mexico
border

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Immigration

Border bridge between the United States and Canada
The United States prepares to open its land borders
Nun Gloria Cecilia Narvaez after being released. Photo: Twitter PresidenceMali
Colombian nun kidnapped by Al Qaeda freed after nearly five years
Haitian migrants return to their country on service flights. Photo: video capture
The drama of Haitian migrants deported back to their country
Migrants Bring Diversity to America
Inside Latin American migrants' mass exodus
AL DIA News
AL DIA News