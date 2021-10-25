Migrants seek to reach at least Mexico

This Saturday, thousands of migrants, mostly from Haiti, El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala, departed in a new caravan from southern Mexico towards Mexico City in order to apply for asylum.
The migrants seeking to reach the Mexican capital intend to regularize their migratory situation and obtain legal status as refugees.
The northern region of the American continent is experiencing an unprecedented migration wave since the beginning of the year with a historic flow of 147.000 undocumented migrants detected in Mexico from January to August, triple the number in 2020, and a record 212.000 migrants detained in July alone by Customs and Border Protection (CBP).
Record number of migrants in the U.S.
Customs and Border Protection (CBP) revealed last Wednesday the highest number of migrants intercepted at the border
with 1.7 million people.
A quarter of those apprehended in September had previously been apprehended for crossing the border in the past 12 months. Acting CBP Commissioner Troy Miller said in a statement that 54% of those apprehended last month were deported under Title 42, a measure that protects expedited removals of undocumented migrants found at the border on the grounds of preventing the spread of Covid-19.
