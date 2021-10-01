Latin American migrants and their endless exodus

In addition to the difficult humanitarian crisis that all the Americas are going through due to the painful phenomenon represented by the massive migration of communities that circulate along the roads, rivers, mountains and jungles of different countries of the continent, all aggravated by the health emergency caused by COVID -19, now there is a wave of xenophobia that occurs even with the complacency of some governments that have aggressively and inhumanely repressed those who seek better life opportunities.

Chile

The director of the Venezuelan Observatory of the Universidad del Rosario in Colombia, Ronal Rodríguez, gave an interview to the German media DW in which he analyzes the dramatic situation that the migrant community of Latin America is going through at this time. Rodríguez points out that, for example, in Chile, after a scene that was sold to Venezuelans, in which they were assured protection, on the contrary they were deported in prison suits and without allowing them to present refugee petitions. For the Colombian, this is a clear violation of international humanitarian law.

The South American country was also the epicenter of a massive and embarrassing march with strong xenophobic implications, in which thousands of people attacked a migrant camp and burned all their belongings. Similar situations have occurred in other cities in Latin America while the authorities send mixed speeches in which, on the one hand, they claim to offer aid and shelter and, on the other, they do not implement real measures to mitigate the harsh conditions of this population that continues adrift.

United States

The one they aspire is their final destination (their promised land), the United States, which was expected to be more receptive after the departure of Donald Trump and his wall and the arrival of Joe Biden to the White House, does not show signs of seeking policies that favor reception of those who give their lives every day trying to achieve the American dream.

The most recent and mediatic case has been presented with the thousands of Haitians who, after crowning the most cruel demands of a journey, many times fatal, are being deported to Port-au-Prince or attacked with whips and horses by police forces to prevent their entry to North America.

Haitians and Venezuelans, the most affected

It is estimated that there are about 6 million Venezuelans who are distributed among Hispanic countries such as Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Argentina and Mexico. For its part, it is estimated that in Brazil there would be about 80,000 Haitians and in Chile about 200,000.

According to the United Nations Development Program, UNDP, the number of migrants within Latin America grew 66% and outside the region 26% between 2010 and 2019. According to the entity, unemployment, discrimination and the lack of guarantees to live with dignity are the triggers to leave their countries of origin, while most of the migrants have moved to another Latin American country, either in passing, in route to the US, or as a final destination.

The human drama in Necoclí

The Colombian town located on the margin of the Colombian Darien Gap and border area with Panama, is currently the scene of an unsustainable humanitarian crisis due to the massive arrival of migrants from, among many other places, Haiti, Cuba, Venezuela, who, on their route to the United States, are kept stranded in this territory waiting to continue their safe passage to Panamanian soil, from where they plan to continue their route to North America.

To the drama of the thousands who can drop off in boats and those who must wait even months to achieve it, a new phenomenon is now added, that of those who, seeing how their compatriots are mercilessly deported back to their countries of origin, face the crossroads between continuing their way north, going to another country in Latin America, or returning to their battered nations.

And the fact is that the chances of being successful in the pursuit of the American dream are less and less. The UNDP revealed that according to its data, only one in five people bound for the United States achieve their goal, while the remaining 80% are either detained by the authorities, or are victims of mafias dedicated to human trafficking, or must remain in a "constant" state of transit.

Who helps them?

According to organizations such as UNDP and other humanitarian associations, it is necessary for the governments and civil authorities of each Latin American country to work as a team to provide better conditions for migrants and promote policies in their favor that are not hostile.

For now, the scenes of abandonment, intolerance and violence against the different caravans or migrant settlements will continue to be the reality that these communities must face. As long as politicians do not seek comprehensive and transnational solutions, with which they can welcome those who are orphans of their homeland in a humane way, the picture may still get a little darker.