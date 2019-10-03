“Home is Here,” a new campaign to save DACA

Despite the silence of the media, the struggle to save DACA is still there.

A group of activists, beneficiaries of the program and immigrant rights organizations launched last Wednesday the “Home is Here” campaign, an initiative to “inform on what is at stake” if the Trump administration gets its way and manages to suspend the Deferred Action Program for young people that arrived in the country as children.

The so-called Dreamers have enjoyed the protection of the government since the Obama administration, obtaining the right to study and work, despite not having been born in the country.

"For the past seven years, DACA has been a successful program that has provided temporary protection against deportation and peace of mind to almost 800,000 young people who have lived in the United States for most of their lives," said Karen Tumlin, director and founder of Justice Action Center, and campaign manager. “Ending DACA was immoral and illegal, as determined by multiple courts throughout the country. We will continue to fight for DACA beneficiaries and their families whose home is here in the United States.”

Since the beginning of the Trump administration, pressure from several heavily Republican states has led the president to order the termination of the program in September 2017.

But three minor courts obstructed the procedure, arguing "virtually inexplicable motives" about its illegality.

This November 12, the Supreme Court will listen to the arguments of the minor courts and decide whether to keep the program in force or terminate it completely, separating families and communities, leaving hundreds of thousands of people on tenterhooks.

That is why organizations such as CASA, Center for American Progress, Community Change/FIRM, Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA), FWD.us, Justice Action Center, Make the Road New York, NAKASEC, National Immigration Law Center (NILC) and United We Dream (UWD), have rolled up their sleeves and set to work.

According to a campaign statement, "This is my Home" tells the stories of the dreamers "and is committed to protecting the beneficiaries of DACA, who came to the United States as children, and their families."

After the creation of DACA, more than 700,000 young people have formed homes, families and communities, have contributed to the economy and have trained as professionals in the country, and the termination of the program that protects them would add their names to the list of possible deportations.