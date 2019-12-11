Advertisement

Federal ruling definitively blocks funds for Trump’s border wall

OTAY MESA, CA - FEBRUARY 22: Construction workers build a secondary border wall on February 22, 2019 in Otay Mesa, California. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)

OTAY MESA, CA - FEBRUARY 22: Construction workers build a secondary border wall on February 22, 2019, in Otay Mesa, California. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)

Federal ruling definitively blocks funds for Trump’s border wall

District Judge David Briones of El Paso blocked the 3.6 billion in military funds the government intended to use for the wall on the border with Mexico.

by Yamily Habib
 12/11/2019 - 14:50
in
OTAY MESA, CA - FEBRUARY 22: Construction workers build a secondary border wall on February 22, 2019 in Otay Mesa, California. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)
OTAY MESA, CA - FEBRUARY 22: Construction workers build a secondary border wall on February 22, 2019 in Otay Mesa, California. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)

By Yamily Habib
December 11, 2019

Believe it or not, Donald Trump continues to insist on building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

After three years in government, his most famous electoral promise remains unfulfilled, even though his administration has put all its effort into government policies against immigration on the southern border.

Once he activated his national emergency strategy to circumvent Congress and appropriate military funds for his whim, the president's challenge has been to get the country's lower courts to actually give him access to the money.

This Wednesday, after giving a preventative order a few weeks ago, District Judge David Briones of El Paso ruled in favor of a temporary blockade to the $3.6 billion in military funds intended to build about 175 miles of steel barriers, according to the Washington Post.

In his decision Briones argued that "the administration's attempt to reprogram military construction funds by emergency proclamation was unlawful and that the plaintiffs in the case were entitled to a permanent injunction halting the government," the Post adds.

This is the first time that a local jurisdiction has succeeded in completely blocking the construction of the wall, using as a basis the refusal of the community around the project and the fact that it could "permanently" affect the reputation of the site.

Judge Briones' decision coincided with a speech by President Trump in Hershey, Pennsylvania, where he flaunted the construction of the wall.

The president said that some "far-left politicians" were "fighting him on the wall" but that "we’re building it and it’s fine. And we have the money coming in from the military.”

Despite this small victory, a previous decision by a federal judge in California, backed by the Supreme Court, has given the green light to the government to begin using a $2.5 billion Pentagon fund to build the wall.

However, it is highly unlikely that the presidential dream of achieving 450 miles built on the border by the end of 2020 will come to fruition. 

TAGS
wall
mexico
Trump

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Immigration

MCALLEN, TX - JUNE 23: A migrant child looks out the window of a bus as protesters try to block a bus carrying migrant children out of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Detention Center on June 23, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
One Year After Jakelin Caal's Death, Little Has Changed for Immigrants in U.S. Custody
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 08: A police officer stands guard as student immigration activists participate in a rally defending Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) in front of the U.S. Supreme Court after they walked out from area high schools and universities November 8, 2019, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
DACA to the Supreme Court: the day is here
How to help DACA and TPS recipients? Photo : Nigel Thompson
From the Statue of Liberty to the Supreme Court: “Home Is Here” marchers make a stop in Philadelphia
MIAMI, FL - MAY 13: People protest the possibility that the Trump administration may overturn the Temporary Protected Status for Haitians in front of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office on May 13, 2017, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
The Trump Administration presumably used TPS as a political tool