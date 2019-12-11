Federal ruling definitively blocks funds for Trump’s border wall

Believe it or not, Donald Trump continues to insist on building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

After three years in government, his most famous electoral promise remains unfulfilled, even though his administration has put all its effort into government policies against immigration on the southern border.

Once he activated his national emergency strategy to circumvent Congress and appropriate military funds for his whim, the president's challenge has been to get the country's lower courts to actually give him access to the money.

This Wednesday, after giving a preventative order a few weeks ago, District Judge David Briones of El Paso ruled in favor of a temporary blockade to the $3.6 billion in military funds intended to build about 175 miles of steel barriers, according to the Washington Post.

In his decision Briones argued that "the administration's attempt to reprogram military construction funds by emergency proclamation was unlawful and that the plaintiffs in the case were entitled to a permanent injunction halting the government," the Post adds.

This is the first time that a local jurisdiction has succeeded in completely blocking the construction of the wall, using as a basis the refusal of the community around the project and the fact that it could "permanently" affect the reputation of the site.

Judge Briones' decision coincided with a speech by President Trump in Hershey, Pennsylvania, where he flaunted the construction of the wall.

On the same day that a federal judge blocked Trump's plan to spend billions of military dollars on his wall, he claims, "we're building it and it's fine and we have the military money coming in from the military. Believe me ... we started winning in court." pic.twitter.com/r9BIbb3GBO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 11, 2019

The president said that some "far-left politicians" were "fighting him on the wall" but that "we’re building it and it’s fine. And we have the money coming in from the military.”

Despite this small victory, a previous decision by a federal judge in California, backed by the Supreme Court, has given the green light to the government to begin using a $2.5 billion Pentagon fund to build the wall.

However, it is highly unlikely that the presidential dream of achieving 450 miles built on the border by the end of 2020 will come to fruition.