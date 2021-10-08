The drama of Haitian migrants who have been deported back to their country

On Friday, U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, warned Haitian migrants coming from Mexico that they will not make it to the United States.

Blinken said U.S. and Mexican officials are in "close contact" over the increase in Haitian migrants passing through Mexico, many of whom have traveled from various South American countries such as Brazil, Colombia, Peru and Ecuador.

In recent weeks, a border camp in Del Rio, Texas, held as many as 14.000 migrants, mostly from Haiti.

Since then, the United States has deported thousands of citizens back to their home country of Haiti and has allowed others to continue immigration proceedings in its territory.

On the evening of Wednesday, October 6th, Human Rigth Watch's Americas director, José Miguel Vivanco, released a video on Twitter from another user in which one of the migrants is seen jumping off the plane's stairs before entering.