The drama of Haitian migrants who have been deported back to their country

On Friday, U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, warned Haitian migrants coming from Mexico that they will not make it to the United States.
Blinken said U.S. and Mexican officials are in "close contact" over the increase in Haitian migrants passing through Mexico, many of whom have traveled from various South American countries such as Brazil, Colombia, Peru and Ecuador.
In recent weeks, a border camp in Del Rio, Texas, held as many as 14.000 migrants, mostly from Haiti.
Since then, the United States has deported thousands of citizens back to their home country of Haiti and has allowed others to continue immigration proceedings in its territory.
On the evening of Wednesday, October 6th, Human Rigth Watch's Americas director, José Miguel Vivanco, released a video on Twitter from another user in which one of the migrants is seen jumping off the plane's stairs before entering.
"In this video a man jumps off the ladder and runs, chased by migration agents, while fleeing the plane that should take him back to Haiti. Will this be what AMLO's government calls voluntary returns?" questioned Vivanco.
The National Migration Institute (INM) informed in a statement that the returns of Haitian migrants are made "in accordance with human rights and in agreement with consular authorities of that country", after negotiations made on September 21th with representatives of the Haitian government. "In this way, the commitment for a safe, orderly and regular migration is endorsed," the institution stated.
The immigration authorities have not commented on the video of the Haitian migrant nor have they informed if the man was deported along with the rest of his compatriots.
Exodus in the country
On September 19th, a total of 208 Haitians who were trying to enter the United States illegally were returned, the Haitian government confirmed to Efe.
Of the three flights scheduled for Sunday, two have already arrived, Jean Négot Bonheur Delva, coordinator of the National Migration Office, told the agency.
According to Jean Négot Bonheur, Coordinator of Haiti's National Migration Office, the people who "have tried to enter the United States through its borders with Mexico, lived in Chile, Mexico, Panama and Brazil in particular".
