Colombian nun kidnapped by Al Qaeda was freed

"The Presidency of Mali salutes the courage and bravery of the nun. This release is the culminating achievement of four years and eight months of combined efforts of various intelligence services", the Malian presidency said through a statement.

Narvaez was kidnapped near the town of Koutiala, 400 kilometers east of the capital, Bamako, after working for six years as a missionary in the parish of Karangasso.

Gloria Cecilia Narvaez, a Colombian nun who was kidnapped on February 7th, 2017 by Al Qaeda in Mali, Africa, was released from captivity this Saturday. Narvaez is a member of the Franciscan Sisters of Mary Immaculate, a Swiss-born congregation born in 1893 in Colombia and present in 17 countries.

Marta Lucia Ramirez, Colombia's vice president, also expressed the country's happiness over the release. "I am immensely happy with the news of the release in Mali of our dear compatriot, the nun Gloria Cecilia Narváez, an objective that we in the National Government had set ourselves and for which with President Duque we had been working for many months", said Marta Lucia.

"We are very happy and thankful for this happy result for our compatriot, her family, her friends and for all Colombians", added the president.

In her first statements to the Malian state television, the nun Gloria Narvaez thanked the efforts of the Malian government for her release and noted that during her captivity of nearly five years she was in good health.

"I want to thank very much the people of Karangasso for their prayers and all the efforts they made to obtain my release. And I ask forgiveness for all Malians, for all the people who were perhaps not well (because of me)", the nun said.

Currently, the Al Qaeda-linked group is still holding several people hostage, including an American cleric kidnapped in Niger and a French journalist.

Lucrative kidnappings

In 2018, al-Qaeda-affiliated jihadists from the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (GSIM) in the Sahel claimed responsibility for the kidnapping and released a hostage video showing Narvaez pleading to be freed. Pressured by her captors, Narvaez made a direct appeal to the pope: "I ask Pope Francis to help me until I reach my freedom and to do the impossible to free me," she said.

Mali has been battling an insurgency by Islamist militants since 2012 in which kidnapping has become a common occurrence and a lucrative source of cash for jihadist groups.