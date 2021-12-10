Biden eliminates one of the requirements imposed by Trump to obtain the 'Green Card'

Since December 9th, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services modified one of the requirements for migrants to access their residency or as it is known the famous 'Green Card', which according to lawyers was causing many complications for those who wished to begin the process.

This new change is due to the fact that during the first years of the Trump administration a rule known as the "60-day rule" was imposed. Any person applying for permanent residence in the United States must submit a Form I-693, in which a doctor certified by the U.S. government must sign a certification indicating that after a thorough examination of the person, the migrant does not have any illness that would invalidate him or her from remaining in U.S. territory. In addition, the government requires proof of full immunization.

The 60-day rule indicated that such a form was only valid if the doctor had signed it exclusively during the 60 days prior to the evaluation of the residency application papers.

As just announced by the Biden administration, this rule will no longer be valid, and will remain so until at least September 30th of next year.