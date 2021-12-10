Biden eliminates one of the requirements imposed by Trump to obtain the 'Green Card'

Since December 9th, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services modified one of the requirements for migrants to access their residency or as it is known the famous 'Green Card', which according to lawyers was causing many complications for those who wished to begin the process.
This new change is due to the fact that during the first years of the Trump administration a rule known as the "60-day rule" was imposed. Any person applying for permanent residence in the United States must submit a Form I-693, in which a doctor certified by the U.S. government must sign a certification indicating that after a thorough examination of the person, the migrant does not have any illness that would invalidate him or her from remaining in U.S. territory. In addition, the government requires proof of full immunization.
The 60-day rule indicated that such a form was only valid if the doctor had signed it exclusively during the 60 days prior to the evaluation of the residency application papers.
As just announced by the Biden administration, this rule will no longer be valid, and will remain so until at least September 30th of next year.
"Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and related processing delays, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has experienced delays in all aspects of its operations. We understand that applicants have also experienced complications beyond their control, including delays in completing the immigration medical form," states the announcement of the new rule on the official USCIS website.
"To address these problems, USCIS is temporarily lifting the requirement that the physician must have signed the I-693 form within 60 days before the immigrant submits the documentation," the statement adds.
The new rule that went into effect indicates that the form is valid for two years from the time the physician signs it to continue the process.
Please tell us what you think about this story