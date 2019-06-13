Another Trump falsehood debunked: the majority of undocumented migrants in the U.S. are not from Mexican origin

Let's start from the fact that President Donald Trump is not a learned scholar in geography.

Nepal, Bhutan, "Nambia," Belgium ... are all countries and "cities" unknown to the American president. To the point of saying with astonishment at a banquet in Tokyo: "I didn't know there were so many countries." Or calling the Prince of Wales - the Prince of Whales in a recent tweet.

It's useless to expect him to know that not all Latin Americans are Mexicans. Many have tried.

Since the beginning of his presidential campaign, Trump has reduced the immigrant population to "Mexicans" and Mexicans to "criminals," transforming them into his favorite political argument ever since.

In the American discourse, now all undocumented immigrants are "illegal criminal aliens," and they all flock across the southern border, in what seems like the worst Orwellian cartoon.

However, the real figures dismantle the Trumpian propaganda once again.

According to the Pew Research Center, "the number of unauthorized Mexican immigrants in the United States has declined so sharply over the last decade that they no longer are the majority of those living in the country illegally."

The center carried out estimates based on government data that show a significant decrease in the numbers of undocumented citizens in the country, driven mainly by a new migratory movement: more Mexicans have left the United States than arrived.

"The number of Mexican unauthorized immigrants has fallen by 2 million since its peak of 6.9 million in 2007 and was lower in 2017 than in any year since 2001," the report added. "Similarly, the number of apprehensions of Mexicans at the U.S. border also has fallen over the decade."

While there is an increase in unauthorized immigrant populations from other parts of Central America - including El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras - most undocumented immigrants don't cross the border into the country, as the president likes to say when looking for reasons to build his coveted wall.

According to the analysis, the most frequent route is to overstay required departure dates after arriving in the country with legal visas. This type of displacement has constituted "a great majority of the arrivals of unauthorized immigrants since 2010."

Finally, and to close with a flourish, the Pew Research Center discovered that the second group of undocumented immigrants with the highest growth comes from Asia. Yes, from Asia.

Even so, and before a government that believes neither in science nor in figures, the president would be able to turn cartographies upside down in the White House to continue wasting time and money in his crusade against the border. After all, that's his electoral gold mine.