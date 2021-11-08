How will the trillion dollars of Biden's infrastructure bill be spent?

The political topic of the last few weeks has been the infrastructure bill presented by President Joe Biden in Congress and the difficult negotiations that took place in the Senate and House to be finally approved over the weekend.

The approval is a triumph for Biden in the midst of the poor results of last week's local elections and the political attrition that the negotiation represented. In recent weeks the president's approval dropped to 49%, as in addition to the extensive negotiation of the plan, the country faces the supply chain crisis, inflation and the need to return to normalcy in the midst of COVID-19.

This is how the money will be distributed for the ambitious plan that would generate 2 million jobs over the next decade and seeks to reach every corner of the country.

$110 billion in roads and bridges

The U.S. highway and road system is the envy of many developing countries, but time has passed and it has already deteriorated. The money is intended to restore 173,000 miles of highways and roads in the country, and $43 billion will be used to improve the condition of 45,000 bridges that are in poor condition.

$66 billion for railroads

Catching up on the Amtrak system's maintenance backlog is the priority. The money will be used primarily for the Northeast corridor and some other routes. Although the president's proposed investment was $80 billion, it is the largest investment in the system since it was founded fifty years ago.



$65 billion in internet access

Most of this money will be through grants to states to improve connectivity in rural and lower-income areas, as well as tribal areas.

$65 billion in electric grids

Upgrading power grids to end increasingly frequent power outages will be a priority, as well as implementing clean energy systems.

$55 billion on water treatment

Replacing pipes made with lead will cost $15 billion, and cleaning water of polluting chemicals known as polyfluoroalkyls, produced in the manufacture of Teflon, fire extinguisher foam or waterproof clothing, will cost another $10 billion.

The cost to replace every lead pipe in the United States is $45-60 billion.



BIF only gives $15b. Without BBB, many communities historically denied clean water will continue to be denied.



Build Back Better has lead $ for disadvantaged communities. We must keep pushing for BBB. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 7, 2021