How Black Women and Latinas delivered the White House

All Black women, from Kamala Harris, to voters, mobilizing their families to vote delivered the win to Joe Biden.

As Latina voters delivered Arizona and Nevada to Biden, the power of Black women’s voting power in Georgia and Pennsylvania was the nail in Donald Trump’s coffin.

Yes, Latinas were in part heroines of the elections, but one thing Eva Longoria got wrong on MSNBC Sunday night, was not considering the intersectionality of impact across the spectrum, from Latinas, Black women, Indigenous voters, and Asian Americans who predominantly voted in favor of Biden.

One thing she got right, however, was how integral Latina voters, particularly Mexican-American mobilizers in Arizona and Nevada were to delivering the White House to Biden, though there was the glaring omission of Black Women.

This, because it can be argued that the impact by Black Women, by and large, proved to be the true end to Trump's presidency.

In Georgia and Pennsylvania, the latter of which proved to be the deciding factor in favor of Biden.

According to exit polls, while 70% of Latinas supported Joe Biden, 91% of Black women overwhelmingly did so as well. Both percentages, with their discrepancies, matter.

The problem, in Longoria’s case, was not in highlighting Latinx voters, but to downplay the importance of Black voters, especially in states like Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, or Wisconsin, where they tipped the balance.

Particularly in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, with huge Black demographics, were what led to the swing state flipping blue. Both candidates targeted the cities throughout the campaign trail, especially Philly, knowing its voters could swing the election.

They ultimately did.

From Kendra Brooks being a mobilizing force in Philly, to Atlanta’s own Stacey Abrams, Black women are credited with being powerful forces in their respective states, both through the power of representation.

“Celebrating the work of Black people, women and LGBTQ people, of immigrants, union members, and organizers. The battle isn’t over—our work to make Philadelphia a just, livable city for working families continues,”wrote City Councilmember Brooks on Twitter.

Seventy-five percent of Latinx voters in AZ favored Joe Biden, following record turnout and a decade of grassroots mobilization.

It should not be approached like a competition, but the work of Black women in this election absolutely must be acknowledged.