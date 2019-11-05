Advertisement

A horrific murder changes Donald Trump's discourse on Mexico

AL DIA News
The death of three women and six children at the hands of members of organized crime in northern Mexico has brought the issue of the border back into perspective.

by Yamily Habib
 11/05/2019 - 11:59
in
The US president offered military assistance to the government of Andrés López Obrador to fight organized crime. Reuters / Getty photo.
If there were those who still doubted the "credible fear" of the thousands of immigrants on the Mexican border, the harsh images of the murder of the LeBarón family clear them completely.

At least three women and six children belonging to the prominent Mormon family were killed Monday in an ambush in northern Mexico, local media reported.

Members of the Mexican-American family were traveling in three separate vehicles between the states of Chihuahua and Sonora when a group of attackers opened fire on adults and children alike.

Some were burned alive while trapped in one of the vehicles, the New York Times explained.

President Donald Trump offered his support to the Mexican president through Twitter to "eradicate the cartels," ensuring that "it is time to wage a war against drug cartels."

"The cartels have become so large and powerful that you sometimes need an army to defeat an army!” he added.

But the murder of the LeBarón family is one of the thousands that happen every day in all of Central America, and that have forced hundreds of people to flee looking for a safe place beyond the border.

Only last month, the city of Culiacán was besieged by the Sinaloa Cartel and taken hostage to get the government to free the son of Joaquín Guzmán, better known as "El Chapo.”

2019 has been one of the most violent years in the recent history of Mexico, with around 2,560 homicides registered during the first six months, according to figures from the National Public Security System (SNSP).

This is equivalent to 22 murders per 100,000 inhabitants.

And the United States has some guilt in it.

According to the BBC, 70% of homicides committed in the country are carried out with firearms, most of which are purchased directly in the United States.

Similarly, the Trump administration had suspended economic aid to countries of the Northern Triangle (El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras) during the month of March, as retaliation for the flow of immigrants to the border.

These funds partly helped the fight against drug trafficking through security, economy, education and judicial systems, according to USA Today.

The U.S. president's response now is to fight fire with fire, which could escalate violence in the region.

Meanwhile, thousands of immigrants are rejected at the ports of entry in the United States and denied the right to asylum while their "credible fears" are disqualified, transforming them into another figure in the horrific crisis of violence.

TAGS
Sinaloa Cartel
LeBaron
Violence in Mexico

