Hispanic Star ramps up 2020 Census efforts before new deadline

Now, more than ever, it is the responsibility of Latinos to fill out the census, or else miss-out on integral funding and representation.

The 2020 Census is ending early, thanks to a decision by the Trump administration to end data collection and outreach sooner than initially planned, which could lead to massive undercounts within BIPOC communities.

The Latinx population is already at a higher risk of being undercounted because of language barriers, fears over immigrant status, and for living in hard-to-reach areas.

Latinx leaders are continuously pushing for increased visibility and accessibility to fill-out the census, especially now, as many issues have been overshadowed by a global pandemic.

But at some point, it is not the responsibility of our leaders, but for citizens to take initiative.

Latinos are not filling-out the 2020 Census at the levels they should, and in areas with large Latinx populations, the self-response rate is alarmingly low.

Take for instance, Rep. Nanette Barragán’s district in Los Angeles.

In 2010, her district had a self-response rate of 68.6%. Now with the one-month cut-off and the ending of household outreach nearly two weeks early in some areas, her district is now just at 60.1%.

“We cannot let them erase us,” Barragán wrote.

First the @USCensusBureau cut 1 month off of the #2020Census.



Now, they will end household outreach nearly 2 weeks early in some areas.



My district had a 2010 68.6% response rate, but now #CA44 is at just 60.1%.



We cannot let them erase us. #WeCount https://t.co/9skcpK7Zjh — Nanette D. Barragán (@RepBarragan) September 3, 2020

“Futuro Hispano” is a national campaign aimed to combat the disparity.

The Love Soldiers Foundation, a non-profit organization based in Texas, in collaboration with We are all Human, a New York based nonprofit and their initiative Hispanic Star, are responsible for the campaign.

The groups are offering a $10,000 prize to five people, and more incentives to drive the Latinx community to complete the census.

“Our mission is to incentivize our Hispanic community around the United States to make themselves count for the Census 2020. This will increase our Hispanic representation and therefore allocate the right resources for our communities,” the Hispanic Star hub in Philadelphia told AL DÍA.

“The 2020 Census counts every person living in the United States on April 1—no matter where they are from, why they are here in the United States, and whether or not they are documented. This includes temporary workers, international students, and workers on assignment from overseas.”

Already filled out the census? Another way to help in the last month left is to become an ambassador.

“As an ambassador, we need you to advocate and support our communities to ensure they receive medical assistance programs, employment services, child insurance programs, lunch programs, HIV emergency relief, Maternal and Child health services, [and] child welfare services,” Hispanic Star said.

Making our communities count, is the bottom line. Without responding, those programs are on the chopping block for undercounted communities. Representatives that care are doing what they can to raise awareness. But if you’re reading this right now and haven’t yet filled-out the census, it comes down to you too.