Hell in Ecuador's prisons: more than 100 dead

The president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, declared a state of exception in all the prisons of the South American country for 60 days to prevent the wave of violence from continuing to grow, especially due to the critical conditions of overcrowding and corruption inside the prisons.

Guayaquil was the epicenter of the latest clashes between criminal gangs inside a prison, which left 116 people dead, with some beheaded victims, and at least 80 wounded. According to the police chief of the port city of Ecuador, thanks to the intervention of 400 agents, a much worse bloodshed was prevented amid crossings of gunshots and grenades.

Background

So far in 2021, more than 300 inmates have died.

February 2021: Rival gangs clashed simultaneously in 4 detention centers, leaving 79 people savagely murdered.

July 2021: after the riots in the Guayaquil and Cotopaxi prisons, there were 22 fatalities.

2020: According to President Lasso, 103 inmates were murdered last year.

Triggers

For the Ecuadorian authorities, overcrowding is one of the most relevant causes of this violence in prisons. Since 2010, the population deprived of liberty has tripled and, although new prisons have been built, it is currently estimated that there are at least 40,000 prisoners in facilities for 33,000. In addition, there are only 1,500 guards to guard this overwhelmed population and the government recently cut the budget for prison activities, from 153 million dollars in 2017 to just 88 in 2020.

According to Fausto Cobo, colonel of the reserve and who until the last riots served as head of the SNAI by appointment of Lasso, greater investment is required, not only in infrastructure and weapons, but also in training for security personnel and more numbers in their ranks.

The president, for his part, not yet clear on how to combat this crisis, points out that this situation was inherited from previous administrations that allowed the situation to escalate until recent dramatic moments.

The war on drugs and gangs in prisons

Thanks to the current anti-drug strategy, leaded by the United States, which for many must be revised, prisons, not only in Ecuador, but throughout Latin America, are overcrowded and have become the battlefield of wars between gangs, which are unleashed from bloodthirsty way more and more frequently.

It is known that several criminal empires are still directed from the prisons and several criminal blows are ordered a week from their cells. The massacres in Ecuador are also related to international drug trafficking. The country is located between Peru and Colombia, the largest cocaine producers in the world, and Guayaquil is considered one of the main ports of shipment for the drug in Latin America.