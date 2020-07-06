The heart of the Republican establishment is turning against Trump

The Trump Administration's response to the Coronavirus public health crisis - which has claimed the lives of more than 100,000 Americans, and counting - has forced the Republican system to rethink their political priorities.

After party members such as Rick Wilson, a Defense Department official under former Secretary Dick Cheney, George Conway, a Washington lawyer and husband of Kellyanne Conway, Trump's top aide, and Steve Schmidt, George W. Bush's chief strategist in 2004, joined forces to create the so-called Lincoln Project, a super PAC with the explicit goal of preventing Trump from being re-elected by swing voters and moderate Republicans, a handful of top officials have now followed suit.

According to Reuters, hundreds of former members of the George W. Bush administration are willing to support former Vice President Joe Biden in his run for the White House, according to people involved in the effort.

Among cabinet secretaries and other senior officials, they have also formed a political action committee that was launched Wednesday with a web platform and social networks, which they will use to post video testimonials of Republicans praising Biden, especially in the most competitive states.

Under the name "43 Alumni For Biden" - Bush was the 43rd president - the group aims to put "the country ahead of the party".

“We know what is normal and what is abnormal, and what we are seeing is highly abnormal. The president is a danger,” said Jennifer Millikin, one of the 43 Alumni organizers, who worked on Bush’s 2004 re-election campaign and later in the General Services Administration.

The other two members who spoke to Reuters are Karen Kirksey and Kristopher Purcell. Purcell worked as a communication official in the Bush White House. Kirksey was on the Bush 2000 campaign, and later in the Agriculture and Labor Departments.

Millikin said the group was not yet ready to name all its members or its donors. It has to provide a list of initial donors to the Federal Election Commission by October.

“This November, we are choosing country over party,” said Purcell. “We believe that a Biden administration will adhere to the rule of law... and restore dignity and integrity to the White House.”