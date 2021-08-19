Advertisement

For the first time ELN guerrilla members are extradited to the U.S.

Three Colombians are extradited to the United States: two members of the ELN and one of the 'Clan del Golfo'. Photo: Twitter @PoliciaColombia

Three Colombians are extradited to the United States: two members of the ELN and one of the 'Clan del Golfo'. Photo: Twitter @PoliciaColombia

For the first time ELN guerrilla members are extradited to the U.S.

On Thursday, two members of the Colombian National Liberation Army (ELN) were extradited to the United States for drug trafficking-related crimes.

 

by Erika Ardila
 08/19/2021 - 23:41
in
Three Colombians are extradited to the United States: two members of the ELN and one of the 'Clan del Golfo'. Photo: Twitter @PoliciaColombia
Three Colombians are extradited to the United States: two members of the ELN and one of the 'Clan del Golfo'. Photo: Twitter @PoliciaColombia

By Erika Ardila
August 19, 2021
Henry Trigos Celón and Yamit Picón Rodríguez, ELN guerrilla members, were sent to the United States this Thursday morning after being requested by the Southern District Court of Texas for drug trafficking and conspiracy to commit a crime. 
 
According to Colombia's Justice Minister, Wilson Ruiz Orejuela, Picon Rodriguez is accused of being the leader of the ELN's Northeastern front and of doing business with the Sinaloa cartel; and Trigos is accused of storing and distributing drugs in colombian province, Norte de Santander.
 
"These two people must espond for their crimes in front of the U.S. justice after the Supreme Court of Justice approved a concept for their extradition last May," said the minister.
 
Iván Duque, president of Colombia, expressed through his twitter account "Do the crime, Do the time", referring to the acts committed by both criminals. In addition, Duque pointed out that both members had an Interpol red notice against them due to the fact that they are accused of participating in the attack against the General Francisco de Paula Santander Police School, where a car bomb exploded in 2019 leaving 22 people dead and more than 100 injured.
On the other hand, in this process was also sent Alexánder Montoya Úsuga, alias 'Flaco', a member of the Gulf Clan, who was requested by the Southern District Court of Florida or the crime of drug trafficking, as it is said that he managed the cocaine hydrochloride trafficking routes in several departments of Colombia.
 
In addition to these two extraditions, the Colombian government confirmed that two other ELN guerrilla members are on the waiting list to be sent to the United States: Franco Ruiz and José Gabriel Álvarez. 
 
"Franco Ruiz, alleged drug trafficking link of the ELN's Manuel Vásquez Castaño front is being studied by the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice, these cases are the first extraditions of ELN members", said the Minister of Justice.
 
With these criminals, the Colombian Government begins the process of responding to the calls from the U.S. authorities.
 
Simon Trinidad Case
 In January 2004, alias 'Simon Trinidad', a member of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), was captured in Ecuador and quickly deported to Colombia, where he faced charges of rebellion, kidnapping and murder of former Colombian Minister Consuelo Araujo and several other crimes he allegedly committed, including homicides and extortion or kidnapping of bank associates, childhood friends and family members.
 
In November of that year, Colombia's Supreme Court approved Palmera's extradition to the United States, where he received a 60-year prison sentence for his role in the kidnapping of three Americans. 
 
Trinidad is currently serving his sentence at the ADX Florence maximum security prison in Florence, Colorado.
To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
Colombia
drugs
guerrilla

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Politics

The statue has been a part of Marconi Plaza for 144 years. Photo: Wikipedia.org
Christopher Columbus statue in Marconi Plaza will stay up as Mayor Jim Kenney appeals court decision
The Fight to shut down Berks County Detention Center continues, after County Commissioners vote to convert the facility into a women's immigrant prison. Photo: Shut Down Berks Coalition Facebook Page
“Elections have consequences,” activists, leaders vow ballot box revenge as Berks Commissioners vote to continue immigrant detention
Photo: More Perfect Union Twitter
The Nabisco strike going nationwide
The devastating earthquake occurred on Saturday, Aug. 14. Photo: Getty Images.
Puerto Rico joins humanitarian push to help Haiti
AL DIA News
AL DIA News