For the first time ELN guerrilla members are extradited to the U.S.

Henry Trigos Celón and Yamit Picón Rodríguez, ELN guerrilla members, were sent to the United States this Thursday morning after being requested by the Southern District Court of Texas for drug trafficking and conspiracy to commit a crime.

According to Colombia's Justice Minister, Wilson Ruiz Orejuela, Picon Rodriguez is accused of being the leader of the ELN's Northeastern front and of doing business with the Sinaloa cartel; and Trigos is accused of storing and distributing drugs in colombian province, Norte de Santander.

"These two people must espond for their crimes in front of the U.S. justice after the Supreme Court of Justice approved a concept for their extradition last May," said the minister.

Iván Duque, president of Colombia, expressed through his twitter account "Do the crime, Do the time", referring to the acts committed by both criminals. In addition, Duque pointed out that both members had an Interpol red notice against them due to the fact that they are accused of participating in the attack against the General Francisco de Paula Santander Police School, where a car bomb exploded in 2019 leaving 22 people dead and more than 100 injured.