Federal agents will begin to disperse from Portland, eventually

Federal agents were deployed last week to Portland under Trump’s administration orders.

However, after speaking with the Oregon Governor, Kate Brown, the White House made promises to leave the area on Thursday, July 30. Brown had shared that the White House and her came to an agreement for most of the agents to withdraw from Portland and the situation would be guarded solely by the state police.

After my discussions with VP Pence and others, the federal government has agreed to withdraw federal officers from Portland. They have acted as an occupying force & brought violence. Starting tomorrow, all Customs and Border Protection & ICE officers will leave downtown Portland. — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) July 29, 2020

Nonetheless, it seems like that was not true at all, because on Wednesday July 29, the federal agents doubled down and showed they would not leave without a fight.

Downtown Portland has been at the front of the protests, and the fight back against “Trump’s troops” that seem to be performing an occupation, firing teargas and stun grenades against hundreds of protesters.

President Trump however, always having something to say, tweeted and decried what could have happened if Portland didn’t get the federal support.

“If the Federal Government and its brilliant Law Enforcement (Homeland) didn't go into Portland one week ago, there would be no Portland. It would be burned and beaten to the ground. If the Mayor and Governor do not stop the Crime and Violence from the Anarchists and Agitators immediately, the Federal Government will go in and do the job that local law enforcement was supposed to do!" a tweet read.

Chad Wolf, the secretary of Homeland Security had said there would be a pullout of the federal agents, but would be conditional on local police protecting the federal buildings and didn’t specify a timeline for the pullout.

The federal agents were deployed after July 4, when federal buildings were vandalized in protest against the racism that continues to exist in U.S. But instead of calming the situation, it made matters worse.

Videos surfaced of protestors being arrested in the street by unidentified officers and dragged into unmarked cars.

After the demonstrations of this week however, it does not seem that the civil unrest is close to finished, and rightfully so.