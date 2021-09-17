The European Union wants to defend itself

Once a year, the European Union passes an exam. In front of the European Parliament, the President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, declaims her speech on the state of the European Union. In this act, the achievements and mistakes of the club are reviewed. This year, vaccines have marked the agenda, but also the economic recovery, climate change and the exit from Afghanistan.

It is in this last issue where it is shown that the president was previously Minister of Defense in the German government of Angela Merkel. Von der Leyen has spoken of a "European Defense Union" with new military resources. She wants Europe to be capable and willing to “do more for itself”.

The goal is for the heads of state and government to meet next year at a summit that deals only with defence issues. The president warned that in the future there will be missions in which NATO or the UN will not be present, but in which the EU should be autonomous.

Vaccination in Europe



Beyond defence, von der Leyen wanted to praise Europe's rate of vaccination. Despite the fact that in the first months it seemed that the old continent was slowing down, now it vaccinates faster than the United States and is at the level of China. The tone was optimistic and tried to show the image of a Europe that resurfaces like the phoenix.

"In the greatest global crisis, we have chosen to move forward together with European funds and with the European green pact. But the times of the coronavirus are not over," he warned in his speech. Von der Leyen is sure that Europe will continue to pass the tests that are underway. to come.

The European Parliament applauded her president, especially when she defended that the market economy has a social character and recalled that companies should pay fair taxes and commensurate with their profits. She also recalled the words of one of the founders of the EU, Robert Schuman: "Europe will not be made all at once or in a joint effort: it will be made thanks to concrete achievements, which first of all create a de facto solidarity".

In that rebirth there is chiaroscuro: European funds have helped more than 31 million workers and 2.5 million companies, according to the president. But the pandemic has also left more than 750,000 dead in the EU, where 500 million people live.