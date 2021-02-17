Advertisement

Essential immigrant workers make themselves heard ahead of new immigration legislation

Demonstration in Washington D.C. Photo: We Are Casa

Demonstration in Washington D.C. Photo: We Are Casa

Essential immigrant workers make themselves heard ahead of new immigration legislation

Rallies were held in Washington D.C. and New Jersey among other parts of the country as Senator Bob Menendez prepares to introduce a potential landmark bill.

by brittanyv
 02/17/2021 - 15:21
in
Demonstration in Washington D.C. Photo: We Are Casa
Demonstration in Washington D.C. Photo: We Are Casa

By Brittany Valentine
February 17, 2021

On Wednesday, February 17, many immigrants are making their voices heard through rallies in D.C., calling for inclusion in Congress’ COVID relief package, and a clear pathway to citizenship for all 11 million undocumented individuals in the country. 

In the capital, immigrant essential workers held a rally to remind Congress members of the immeasurable impact they have delivered for the country. 

The theme of the demonstration was food and sustenance, showing how immigrant workers have been growing, packaging, delivering, preparing and selling food throughout the pandemic.

The group was made up of agriculture, restaurant, grocery store workers and election canvassers from Illinois, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia. 

Participants gathered at 12 p.m. for the scheduled speaking events. 

Starting at the National Mall between 3rd and 4th street, near the reflection pool, they chanted and marched, and carried their banners and signs that read “immigrants are essential.” 

In addition to the signs, more visuals were being displayed, including large photos of essential workers and a “tablecloth on the ground with examples of the food that immigrants have delivered to the country, like produce, pizza boxes, Amazon bags and more.” 

Rally organizers chose the day very intentionally, as Senator Bob Menendez is rumored to be introducing new immigration legislation the next day on Thursday, Feb. 18, that would include a pathway to citizenship. 

Meanwhile, in Hackensack, New Jersey, a similar rally was held around 10 a.m outside the office of Rep Josh Gottheimer. 

The #CitizenshipforAll rally was led by the New Jersey sector of Make The Road and Wind of Spirit New Jersey

Make the Road is an organization that focuses on mobilizing in support of Latinx immigrant communities, and Wind of Spirit is a faith-based organization that works with immigrant communities to ensure their access to information that will strengthen their leadership abilities in social and political spheres. 

The event streamed live on Make the Road NJ’s Facebook page. 

“This congressional recess, join immigrant essential workers, families and allies to call on Congressman Josh Gottheimer to support a pathway to citizenship for all 11 million immigrants living in this country without status and to urge inclusion of immigrant workers in COVID relief,” the event page read. 

For those that couldn’t attend, the grassroots organization, Indivisible NJ-05, provided a link on their Twitter page allowing for people to call or email their representative, urging them to provide a pathway to citizenship and an end to deportations. 

Their demands were simple: citizenship, relief from deportations, and an inclusive economic recovery package. Participants are also urging the Biden administration to put an end to the cruel immigration enforcement, end immigration detention and investigate DHS and ICE. 

Make the Road New Jersey has created a petition calling on the Biden administration to protect this valuable yet vulnerable community. 

“Congress must pass a bold recovery plan that includes immigrants and excluded workers and provides a pathway to citizenship for #AllofUs,” the petition reads. 

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
immigration
protests
New Jersey

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Politics

Deadlines for unemployment assistance and other pandemic-related aid are set to expire soon. Photo: Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
Why is Biden’s COVID relief bill taking so long?
Puerto Rican flag. Photo: Xavier Garcia/Bloomberg
Reps. Nydia Velazquez, AOC, Darren Soto and others ask Biden to expand SSI for Puerto Ricans living on the island
Councilmember Jamie Gauthier is taking a national leadership role in rethinking public safety. Photo: Nigel Thompson/AL DÍA News.
Philly Councilmember Jamie Gauthier to serve on national task force reimagining public safety
Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP
Biden’s first town was like the campaign trail, full of promises yet to be met
AL DIA News
AL DIA News