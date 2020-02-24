The Nevada Caucus could’ve just set the stage for Bernie Sanders’ Democratic nomination

So far, it seems Bernie Sanders campaign strategy to garner Latino support across the nation has paid off. After dominating his counterparts with the small amounts of Latino voters in both Iowa and New Hampshire, Sanders came to Nevada, where the population is close to 30% Latino, and swept up the competition.

With just 50% of the caucuses reporting, he was declared the winner early Saturday with approximately 47% of the vote reporting in his favor.

In the end, Sanders’ percentage of the vote didn’t waver as more results came in. The win gives him the first outright delegate victory of the 2020 Democratic primaries. In Iowa and New Hampshire, Sanders shared the spoils with South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, but takes home 24 of Nevada’s 36 total delegates this time around.

Second-place, former Vice President Joe Biden finished with approximately 20% of the vote and nine delegates, while third-place Buttigieg got the remaining three delegates thanks to getting just over 14% of the vote.

Senator Elizabeth Warren finished fourth with just under 10% of the vote followed by billionaire Tom Steyer and Senator Amy Klobuchar, who both got under 5%.

Former Mayor of New York Michael Bloomberg’s name was not on the ballot in Nevada, as he is focusing his efforts on Super Tuesday states.

Much like Bloomberg, that is where Sanders is turning most of his attention following Nevada.

As it was determined he was the winner, Sanders stood before a crowd in the predominantly Latino city of San Antonio, Texas to spread the good news.

“We won the popular vote in Iowa, we won the New Hampshire primary, and according to three networks and the AP we have now won the Nevada caucus,” he said according to NBC News.

Texas has the third-most delegates up for grabs in the Democratic primaries, with 228. The most is California with 415. Both, like Nevada, have large Latino populations capable of flipping elections in favor of the candidate who speaks most to them.

Sanders’ has put the most time of any candidate trying to reach those Latino communities and encourage their participation, and as a result, also leads the polls in Texas and California.

Nevada may be a blip delegate-wise on the overall Democratic primaries, but Sanders’ resounding success there could be a sign of things to come.

And it will be done on the backs of Latino voters.

Next up, the remaining Democratic candidates will head to South Carolina for the final caucus of the primary season on Feb. 29, before Super Tuesday on March 3.

South Carolina is worth another 54 delegates towards the Democratic presidential nomination. Biden leads the polls there right now, followed closely by Sanders in second. Steyer, Buttigieg and Warren round out the top five polling candidates.

Like Iowa and New Hampshire, The Palmetto State has a smaller Latino population at close to 300,000, but according to Pew, 118,000 are eligible to vote.

With the Sanders’ continued micro-targeting the Latino population across the U.S., don’t be surprised if he closes the gap on Biden there too.