Maduro expelled the European Union mission from the country

Until this Sunday, December 5th, the observers of the European Union mission will have to leave Venezuela, after the government of Nicolas Maduro did not renew their days to leave within seven days as planned from the beginning.

"The mission was scheduled to leave within seven days, but the Chavista government has not renewed the visa of its members", said an official source to the newspaper El País.

The consulted source pointed out that the delegation did not receive any reason as to why their trip was interrupted.

The Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs refused to give any statement on what happened, although it was the Ministry itself who denied the extension of the visas to the members of the observation mission, which precipitates their departure.