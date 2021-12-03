Maduro expelled the European Union mission from the country

Until this Sunday, December 5th, the observers of the European Union mission will have to leave Venezuela, after the government of Nicolas Maduro did not renew their days to leave within seven days as planned from the beginning.
"The mission was scheduled to leave within seven days, but the Chavista government has not renewed the visa of its members", said an official source to the newspaper El País.
The consulted source pointed out that the delegation did not receive any reason as to why their trip was interrupted.
The Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs refused to give any statement on what happened, although it was the Ministry itself who denied the extension of the visas to the members of the observation mission, which precipitates their departure.
The official press release of the EU EOM states that: "the proclamation of the candidates was carried out and now the EU EOM members will effectively leave Caracas on December 5th. The EOM will return to Venezuela in early 2022 to present its final report and recommendations, according to our methodology and as foreseen in the Administrative Arrangement".
In addition, President Nicolás Maduro called the observers "spies" last November 28th. "They were not international observers, they were spies of the European Union", said the President during his speech.
The High Representative for Foreign Policy of the European Union, Josep Borrell, responded that the observers "are neither spies nor electoral police".
"Sending this mission was a controversial decision, however, I am convinced that it will contribute to help find a solution to the Venezuelan crisis through political dialogue," Borrell added.
The first visa granted to the European Union deputies and diplomats was due to expire on November 30th and they had agreed with the Venezuelan authorities to extend it until December 10th. In the end, this extension was not executed and the Government has given them a maximum of five days to leave the country. The heads of the mission will return at the end of January to deliver to Maduro the final report of their observation.
