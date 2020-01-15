Looks like the country's finally ready for Elizabeth Warren

Just over six months ago, we wondered if the country would really be ready for a candidate like Elizabeth Warren.

Despite our skepticism, and in light of the facts, it is only fair that we stand corrected.

Last Tuesday's seventh Democratic debate was one of the most boring for many to watch, and at the same time enlightening.

Not only was the absence of strong opponents of color perceived, but it showed that those who really have a chance of making it to the finish line are precisely the Mayor of South Bend, Pete Buttigieg, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Bernie Sanders, and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Although Senator Amy Klobuchar had her moment of glory talking about education, her participation was relegated to the corners along with billionaires Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg, who make many wonder what they were really doing on the stage.

The focus, however, was on the alleged conversation Warren and Sanders would have had in 2018, where the Vermont senator assured his colleague of his doubts about the possibility of a woman president.

As reported by CNN earlier this week, both candidates met at Warren's apartment in DC to discuss the primary and the possibility of finding a candidate who could actually beat Donald Trump.

People close to the conversation stated, on the condition of anonymity to the media, that Sanders "did not believe a woman could win.”

While the Vermont senator denies that the conversation happened that way, it was Warren's response during the debate that marked the event.

“This question about whether or not a woman can be president has been raised, and it’s time for us to attack it head-on,” the Senator said. “And I think the best way to talk about who can win is by looking at people’s winning record. So: can a woman beat Donald Trump? Look at the men on this stage. Collectively they have lost 10 elections. The only people on this stage who have won every single election they’ve been in are the women, Amy and me. And the only person on this stage who has beaten an incumbent Republican anytime in the past 30 years is me.”

In response to the senator's answer, "President Elizabeth Warren" became a Twitter trend, as an army of bots tried to counter it with the hashtag #NeverWarren.

Here's how it works:

-Russia, bots & haters push hashtag #NeverWarren

-Mainstream media ignore that fact in most coverage, acting like it's organic & a seismic shift among primary voters

-That narrative changes the race

-Russia wins



DON'T fall for it. — Josh Levs (@JoshLevs) January 15, 2020

And if we have learned anything over the past few months, especially with Donald Trump's impeachment, it is that when hackers are bent on attacking a candidate it is because they fear her true reach.

Similarly, commentators like Bhaskar Sunkara agreed that, beyond the Warren-Sanders diatribe, the real winner of the night was the ability of the Senators to agree that it takes a united Democratic Party to beat Donald Trump.

“The night’s bigger winner is probably Warren for avoiding a big gaffe after a difficult week,” Sunkara said. “And Bernie didn’t do anything to disillusion his stalwart base. But I imagine that Biden is happy to be avoiding the fray and sitting comfortably with his lead and his reliable base of older Democrats.”

“Elizabeth Warren masterfully handled her dust-up with Bernie Sanders over the electability of a woman at the close of the first hour of the debate, as she has over the past couple days,” agreed Art Cullen, editor of the Storm Late Times.

But the reality is that Biden continues to lead in the polls, and the recent clashes between Warren and Sanders could only help keep that going.