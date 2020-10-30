Julián Castro: Here’s how Trump will try to steal the 2020 election

Beware the Blue Shift, followed by the Red Mirage — glitches in the U.S. electoral system, if you will— but that will ultimately decide the 2020 Presidential Election.

Never heard of them? Julián Castro breaks it down into a pretty concise video produced by Now This.

The Blue Shift is a phenomenon in elections, where the in-person votes counted first lean Republican, and the highly Democratic mail-in or provisional votes are counted later.

Imagine it’s the evening of Nov. 3, and President Trump, holding a meager lead in a key swing state or two such as Florida or Pennsylvania, declares a premature victory despite the omission of tens of thousands of uncounted votes, including said provisional ballots and uncounted mail-in ballots.

Here comes the Blue Shift, sweeping over the election results in the ensuing days that these votes are counted. Trump’s lead diminishes, resulting in a clear path for a Biden-Harris victory.

That would be a peaceful scenario. But Trump will likely want to stick with the incomplete results from Nov. 3.

“Two things,” Castro says. “Don’t expect to know who’s going to win on Nov. 3. And if Donald Trump is gonna steal this election, it’ll probably start with the ‘Blue Shift’”

If Donald Trump is going to try to steal this election, here’s how he will do it—and how we can stop him. pic.twitter.com/miRjx9fidS — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) October 27, 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it clear this election cycle will be slow in terms of a vote count, so any declaration of early victory on Election Day must be met with scrutiny.

Castro says there are a few reasons why Democratic votes are counted later in the process, and the first is a matter of population. He uses Florida to explain.

“Liberty, a bright red county in Florida, has about 8,400 people in it. Broward, a deep blue county, has almost 2 million. Which do you think is gonna finish counting first?”

Reason number two deals with mail-in ballots. Castro points out that many states will not start counting mail-in ballots until Nov. 3, and those ballots get counted after the in-person votes are processed.

“The mail ballots have to be opened, have their signatures verified, and then counted. It takes time,” Castro said. “As for why these votes tend to break blue, that’s pretty simple also. Historically, Democrats have been more likely to vote by mail. And in 2020, that’s expected to be even more true. But who could guess why?”

Here, Castro is referring to the sabotage of the United States Postal Service. Under Postmaster DeJoy — a plant by the Trump administration— the USPS has experienced cutbacks resulting in serious mail delays. This comes during an election cycle where a record number of voters will vote-by-mail or vote early.

Combine this with Trump’s efforts to stop the count on Nov. 3, and his supporters’ voter suppressing tactics as seen in Texas under Gov. Abbott, it makes perfect sense why the GOP will declare early victory and later contest the vote during the “Blue Shift.”

“This just happened in 2018. Florida’s Broward County was still counting ballots after Election Day and the Republican running for Senate then-Governor Rick Scott, made it sound like fraud,” Castro continued.

Even though official investigations into Florida’s 2018 election later came back saying nothing fraudulent took place, Trump at the time tweeted 10 times, complaining or spreading conspiracy theories on a rigged election.

Trump is aware of the “Blue Shift” phenomenon, and he’s likely to use it to his favor, similar to how Rick Scott did. But of course, Trump has more power, so he will try to extend the life of the “Red Mirage” for as long as it can.

“On election night, there’s a real possibility that the data will show Republicans leading early before all votes are counted. They could pretend something sinister is going on when the counts change in Democrats’ favor,” continued Castro.

This is already happening, despite acknowledgment that this year will have an election “season,” as opposed to a single election “day” due to the unprecedented number of mail-in ballots amid COVID-19.

Trump has said the courts should stop ballots from being counted past Nov. 3.

Pennsylvania recently passed a three-day extension to count mail-in ballots, which Trump called a “disaster for our Nation,” and that “Democrats are trying to steal this election.”

Castro even said some GOP members are referring to Election Day as ‘game day,’ “As if legal votes counted later shouldn’t count.”

The danger lies in a Trump victory declaration before all votes are counted, following the argument that late-counted ballots are fraudulent, launching a legal fight in pivotal swing states.

This could very well happen in Pennsylvania, the biggest battleground state in the nation. Pennsylvania is one such state that will not start counting mail-in ballots until Nov. 3.

“Could he win in the courts?” Castro asks. “It actually doesn’t matter. They could delay things long enough for the vote counting and certification deadlines to expire, then argue the counts should be stopped. Not unlike Florida in the 2000 election.”

It is as if the Trump Administration has planned for this since day one. These challenges should they take place, will be heard by a judiciary that Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have put great effort into packing with conservative judges.

To this, Castro serves his call to action.

“The first line of defense is to know about the ‘Blue Shift,’ and to insist that we count every single vote.”