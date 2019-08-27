Joe Biden could learn a thing or two from Elizabeth Warren

A new national poll has surprised the country with new positions for the three favorites in the 2020 Democratic primary.

The data published by the University of Monmouth on Monday show an abrupt fall in approval for former Vice President Joe Biden, who went from 32 percentage points to 19, ranking below Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, who are tied in the first place with 20 points.

For Bernie, this is nothing new. During his last Democratic primary against Hillary Clinton in 2016, Sanders finished with 43.1% of the approval, compared to 55.2% that led the former Secretary of State to the general election against Donald Trump. Similarly, the independent Vermont senator has been considered by the national polls as one of the most popular political figures in the country since 2015.

But for Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, this is new territory.

Although the Monmouth survey has a considerable margin of error (around 5.7%), the most important conclusion of the count is the "volatility" of the Democratic race, where the ideological positions, once considered radical, are perceived positively today.

According to Patrick Murray, director of the polling institute in Monmouth, “liberal voters are starting to cast about for a candidate they can identify with. Moderate voters, who have been paying less attention, seem to be expressing doubts about Biden,” he told the NYT.

How couldn’t they?

The energetic figure of Warren has stood out for her simple, direct and stimulating speech about a “structural change” in the country, advocating a liberal agenda that was believed impossible to swallow in the United States of Donald Trump.

Where Sanders failed on previous occasions, Warren has managed mind the gaps in the left, but always talking from consensus, such as when she embraced the Green New Deal, the abolition of student debt, criminal justice reform and most importantly, declaring war on institutionalized lobbying in Washington.

Although these proposals seem to echo a Sanders version 0.1, Warren has stood out when it comes to supporting them in television debates, interviews and in front of audiences that exceed 10,000 attendees.

Even her way of coping with the "Pocahontas" issue had its elegant nuance.

The Senator has become the candidate who has a plan for everything.

“Yet publicly, and even more in private, she is signaling to party leaders that, far from wanting to stage a 'political revolution' in the fashion of Mr. Sanders, she wants to revive the beleaguered National Democratic Committee and help recapture the Senate while retaining the House in 2020,” explains Jonathan Martin in his column for the New York Times.

For his part, former Vice President Joe Biden saw his approval beaten since the first debate over his history with segregationist politicians and barely survived a sexual harassment scandal.

Although some surveys keep Warren behind Biden (but ahead of Sanders), the difference lies in her ability to make use of public ignorance and transform it immediately in her favor.

"While 90+ percent of Democrats have an opinion of (Biden and Sanders), only 83 percent offer one on Warren," explains Nathaniel Rakich of FiveThirtyEight. "In other words, a higher proportion of people who have an opinion on Warren like her.”