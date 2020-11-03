Advertisement

Inside the efforts of Make the Road PA on Election Day 2020

Election Protection Ambassadors in North Philadelphia on the morning of Nov. 3. Photo: Make the Road New Jersey. 

Election Protection Ambassadors in North Philadelphia on the morning of Nov. 3. Photo: Make the Road New Jersey. 

Inside the efforts of Make the Road PA on Election Day 2020

The nonprofit has teams out in Latinx hubs across Pennsylvania making sure voters have their voices heard.

by nigelt
 11/03/2020 - 15:42
in
Election Protection Ambassadors in North Philadelphia on the morning of Nov. 3. Photo: Make the Road New Jersey. 
Election Protection Ambassadors in North Philadelphia on the morning of Nov. 3. Photo: Make the Road New Jersey. 

By Nigel Thompson
November 03, 2020

It’s all hands on deck in Pennsylvania on Election Day 2020. Democratic Candidate Joe Biden and President Donald Trump spent the majority of their time in the lead-up to Nov. 3 in the Keystone state making final pitches to voters.

In other words, Pennsylvania could very well decide the election. The demographic tied most to deciding the election throughout the course of 2020 is the Latinx population. 

Pennsylvania is no different, with massive hubs of Latinx voters in North Philadelphia, Reading, Allentown, and Lancaster to name a few.

To help those voters along in their efforts to perform their civic duty, the nonprofit, Make the Road has sent a number of Election Protection Ambassadors to polls in Allentown, Reading and North Philadelphia for support.

Make the Road, also known as Make the Road Action, is a national organization dedicated to building power in immigrant and working-class communities of color through policy advocacy and grassroots organizing.

There are chapters in New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Nevada, and New Jersey.

The efforts in Pennsylvania by Election Protection Ambassadors on Nov. 3 were led by the Pennsylvania chapter in collaboration with those from New York and New Jersey.

Teams of ambassadors were at polls in Reading, Allentown and North Philadelphia helping voters with everything from translation and voters’ rights claims to providing food and entertainment as people waited in long lines.

In one instance, Make the Road’s Managing Director Daniel Altschuler reported the predicament of Berquis in Reading. With limited English, she was sent away from her polling location after she tried to surrender her ballot and vote in person.

A Make the Road ambassador drove her back to the polling place to sort out the confusion.

Elsewhere in Reading, as voters waited in a two-hour-long line, ambassadors distributed tacos.

In Allentown, there weren’t tacos, but musical performances to kick off the day at the polls.

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
2020 Election
Make the Road PA
Latinx voters

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Elections

First-time Latinx voters are showing out in some of the 2020 Election's biggest battleground states. Photo: Getty Images
First-time Latinx voters show big potential impact in 2020 early voter data
On Election Day, Latinx voters, particularly young voters, are making records. Photo: Jon Cherry/Getty Images
Latinx voters have already doubled voter turnout since 2016, Voto Latino reports
127,000 drive-thru votes may be safe, but nine of 10 locations in Harris County are still shut down on Nov. 3. Photo: Houston Chronicle
A day after triumph, Texas drive-thru voting will be limited in Harris County
Karina Shumate, 21, a college student studying stenography, fills out a voter registration form in Richardson, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
How do young first-time voters feel about the 2020 election?
AL DIA News
AL DIA News