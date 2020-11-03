Inside the efforts of Make the Road PA on Election Day 2020

It’s all hands on deck in Pennsylvania on Election Day 2020. Democratic Candidate Joe Biden and President Donald Trump spent the majority of their time in the lead-up to Nov. 3 in the Keystone state making final pitches to voters.

In other words, Pennsylvania could very well decide the election. The demographic tied most to deciding the election throughout the course of 2020 is the Latinx population.

Pennsylvania is no different, with massive hubs of Latinx voters in North Philadelphia, Reading, Allentown, and Lancaster to name a few.

To help those voters along in their efforts to perform their civic duty, the nonprofit, Make the Road has sent a number of Election Protection Ambassadors to polls in Allentown, Reading and North Philadelphia for support.

Make the Road, also known as Make the Road Action, is a national organization dedicated to building power in immigrant and working-class communities of color through policy advocacy and grassroots organizing.

There are chapters in New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Nevada, and New Jersey.

The efforts in Pennsylvania by Election Protection Ambassadors on Nov. 3 were led by the Pennsylvania chapter in collaboration with those from New York and New Jersey.

Truly remarkable voter protection effort being led by @MakeTheRoadPA across Reading, Allentown, and N. Philadelphia.



Hundreds of bilingual teams out at poll sites to make sure voters can make their voices heard. #ElectionDay #Vote4respect pic.twitter.com/vcnNC6uEa1 — Daniel Altschuler (@altochulo) November 3, 2020

Teams of ambassadors were at polls in Reading, Allentown and North Philadelphia helping voters with everything from translation and voters’ rights claims to providing food and entertainment as people waited in long lines.

In one instance, Make the Road’s Managing Director Daniel Altschuler reported the predicament of Berquis in Reading. With limited English, she was sent away from her polling location after she tried to surrender her ballot and vote in person.

A Make the Road ambassador drove her back to the polling place to sort out the confusion.

Berquis was wrongly sent away from her Reading, PA poll site when she showed up to surrender her ballot & vote in person.



We drove her back & made sure her vote was counted.



She’s a trooper, but it’s *very* frustrating what limited-English proficient voters face. #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/l2pAaiiPtM — Daniel Altschuler (@altochulo) November 3, 2020

Elsewhere in Reading, as voters waited in a two-hour-long line, ambassadors distributed tacos.

Taco delivery! Beautiful response to unacceptable long line at this Reading, PA poll site by the @MakeTheRoadPA election protection team.



The team is also escalating matters to demand election officials resolve the issue. #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/dQQJiWIg1S — Make the Road NY (@MaketheRoadNY) November 3, 2020

In Allentown, there weren’t tacos, but musical performances to kick off the day at the polls.