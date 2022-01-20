Ingrid Betancourt, kidnapped by FARC 20 years ago, is running for president of Colombia

"I am here to finish what I started in 2002 (....) I am going to participate in the consultation on March 13th, I am going to be part of this Hope Center Coalition as a candidate for the presidency and I am going to work every moment, from sunrise to sunset, to be your president", she said.

The pre-candidate entered the race through the Hope Center Coalition and proposes to bet on a green economy and simplify the tax system, among other issues.

After 20 years after being kidnapped by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), Ingrid Betancourt is once again running for president of Colombia.

Ingrid Betacourt says that she comes to this electoral contest as a candidate with more years, but with a "strong conscience to work for Colombians" and proposes a campaign in which she invites citizens to have a beer with her to talk about the country's problems.

"Colombia is changing, the peace process and the pandemic allowed us to see the reality of the country and to measure the damage done by corruption, we are kidnapped by it, and we have to free ourselves", said the pre-candidate to Portafolio magazine.

Betancourt warned that her campaign will not be led by an "intellectual or outdated feminism", but that she will put her aspiration at the service of a joint change between men and women, who will now have a center option. According to Betancourt, "this is the coalition where women will find the space to develop a leadership to transform this country".

The pre-candidate was representative to the Chamber of Deputies for Bogotá and senator in the 90's and aspired to the Presidency for the 2002 elections, but the kidnapping she was victim of by the FARC guerrilla ended, for the moment, her political aspirations at that time.

Ingrid Betancourt regained her freedom in July 2008 thanks to Operation Jaque, which also rescued a group of members of the Army and U.S. citizens who were held by the now extinct guerrillas.

Betancourt has lived for 13 years far from Colombia, after her release from captivity. In order to reach the Casa de Nariño she has four months to boost her electoral campaign before the first round of the presidential election on May 29th.