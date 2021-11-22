How were the elections in Venezuela and Chile?

Chile and Venezuela held elections this Sunday, November 21. In Venezuela citizens went out to elect new governors and mayors, while in Chile a new president was elected by popular vote, as well as a new Chamber of Deputies and part of the Senate.

The results in Chile resulted in a run-off election on December 19 for the presidency between the ultra-conservative candidate José Antonio Kast and the leftist Gabriel Boric. They are located in completely opposite political spectrums.

The results of these elections have been a hard blow for the forces of the center of the country, as is the case of the Christian candidate Yasna Provoste and the right-wing candidate Sebastián Sichel, who did not even reach 25% of the votes between them.

This is the first time since the return to democracy in 1990 that the traditional center-left and center-right parties have not made it to the second round.

On the other hand, in Venezuela, Chavismo consolidated its power after winning in 20 of the 23 states of the country. President Nicolas Maduro's party kept the mayoralty of Caracas, the most important in the country.

Opposition parties won in three states, including Zulia, the most populated in the country, according to the report of the Electoral Council, which also reported a turnout of 41.8 %.