Ed Markey wins primary against Kennedy, a testament to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortes’ power

Tuesday night saw the first time a Kennedy has ever lost an election in Massachusetts, in one of the most anticipated and widely-watched Democratic primaries of 2020.

Sen. Ed Markey emerged the victor against Rep. Joe Kennedy, who attempted to steal the seat from his progressive incumbent. But Massachusetts voters decidedly sided with Markey, giving him a 10-point lead over Kennedy.

Kennedy has now conceded the race in a bid that was criticized from the start. His policies largely mirror Markey’s, reported The Intercept, which also wrote Kennedy failed to explain his bid for the Senate seat apart from believing he could do better than the incumbent.

Markey’s decisive win is huge for the progressive movement, but in this case, his win is also a testament to AOC’s power.

His victory “proves AOC is the most powerful Democrat in America,” wrote Fox News, in an opinion piece remarking how AOC’s influence has extended to several primary races.

Both Sen. Markey and Rep. Ayanna Pressley — though uncontested — won their primaries in Massachusetts Tuesday night. One has been an ally since AOC’s beginnings in Congress, and the other part of the Squad.

Both wins bolster AOC’s influence in Congress. She congratulated Markey, writing his victory is also for the progressive movement, for 21st century policy, and for the Green New Deal.

“On a personal note, when I first got to Congress the reception I got in many spaces was v chilly. Ed Markey wasn’t afraid. He offered his expertise & partnership. He wasn’t scared of big policy & didn’t use kid gloves. It‘s great to watch him overcome the odds and win tonight.” AOC wrote.

“See, even a Kennedy isn’t safe in the new Radical Left Democrat Party,” President Trump tweeted on Sept. 2.

Here Trump is furthering the narrative that the growing progressive movement within the Democratic party is damaging and divisive. To this, AOC responded on Twitter.

“Ever notice how primary challenges from progressives are derided as “divisive” and “bad for the party,” yet folks are oddly silent about how the center/conservative wing of the party just spent millions trying to unseat me, Ilhan, Rashida, & Ed Markey?” AOC questioned.

Markey’s win is not a symbol of division, it’s a sign of growing power. AOC may be powerful, but not all roads lead to her. Even without her incredible influence, voters, especially young ones, are speaking up for their futures.

Futures that the Green New Deal would directly address because of impending climate change.

Following his win Ed Markey said he’s filled with hope for the future of our country. After his win, so are many more.