Advertisement

#DontLookAway campaign brings child detention and family separation to the center of the Iowa Caucuses

One of the more than a dozen cage installations put up by RAICES to greet Iowa caucus-goers in Des Moines, Iowa. Photo: RAICES.

One of the more than a dozen cage installations put up by RAICES to greet Iowa caucus-goers in Des Moines, Iowa. Photo: RAICES.

#DontLookAway campaign brings child detention and family separation to the center of the Iowa Caucuses

More than a dozen chain-link fences were set up at different caucus sites across Des Moines, Iowa to represent the crisis still happening at the Southern border.

by nigelt
 02/03/2020 - 12:59
in
One of the more than a dozen cage installations put up by RAICES to greet Iowa caucus-goers in Des Moines, Iowa. Photo: RAICES.
One of the more than a dozen cage installations put up by RAICES to greet Iowa caucus-goers in Des Moines, Iowa. Photo: RAICES.

By Nigel Thompson
February 03, 2020

Today is the first day in what will surely be a long and contentious process to determine who will represent the Democrats in the November presidential election against incumbent Donald Trump. 

For months, candidates like Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang and Amy Klobuchar have poured time and money into the Hawkeye State, but on the big day, another campaign has taken center stage.

As voters rose in Des Moines, Iowa, the state’s capital, Monday, they discovered in more than a dozen chain-link cages outside certain caucus sites across the city.

They were part of a campaign by RAICES, or The Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, Texas’ largest nonprofit providing immigration legal services.

The cages’ dimensions were small and contained child figures lying on padded mats and covered with space blankets. Blaring from speakers were the sounds of children crying. It’s a similar living condition to that which is seen at detention centers on the Southern border and in locations across the country.

On each chain-link fence, a red sign prominently displayed #DontLookAway in white text, reminding caucus-goers of the child detention and family separation crisis happening at the Southern border.

The hashtag has since blown up on Twitter.

 

 

In 2019, close to 70,000 migrant children were detained by the U.S. according to the AP. That’s up 42% compared to 2018 and in spite of the government’s own declaration that detaining children does them harm.

“Early experiences are literally built into our brains and bodies,” Dr. Jack Shonkoff, Director of Harvard’s Center on the Developing Child told AP.

A lot of those children were deported or found homes with family in the U.S., but seven have died, including Carlos Gregorio Hernandez Vasquez — a 16-year old Guatemalan who died in his cell at a Texas facility after border patrol agents failed to get him adequate medical treatment for his flu.  

Approximately 4,000 still remain in custody away from their families.

TAGS
#DontLookAway
immigration
Iowa caucuses

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Elections

MARSHALLTOWN, IOWA - JANUARY 12: Former housing secretary Julian Castro joins Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) during a campaign stop at Fisher Elementary School on January 12, 2020 in Marshalltown, Iowa. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Warren acknowledges the struggle of the Latino community and vows to "Restore the Promise of America”
SAN ANTONIO, TX - DECEMBER 13: Democratic presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a community event while campaigning on December 13, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Daniel Carde/Getty Images)
The Battle for the Black Vote
DES MOINES, IOWA - JANUARY 14: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) greets audience members after the Democratic presidential primary debate at Drake University on January 14, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Looks like the country's finally ready for Elizabeth Warren
Former Housing Secretary Julian Castro (left) endorsed Senator Elizabeth Warren (right) in her race for the presidency. Source: Getty.
Julian Castro endorses Senator Elizabeth Warren in her race for the Democratic nomination