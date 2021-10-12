Advertisement

HHM 2021

Democrats and Republicans maneuver ahead of the midterm elections

Democrats and Republicans maneuver ahead of the midterm elections

Preparations have long been underway for the next election cycle, and both Democrats and Republicans are laying their strategies out. 

by Erika Ardila
 10/12/2021 - 23:29
in
By Erika Ardila
October 12, 2021
The midterm elections are getting closer and political analysts are beginning to study the possible moves of the two major parties heading into the key election year. 
 
Since the beginning of the year, Republicans have enacted new laws in 19 states that could disenfranchise minority voters, making it more difficult for them to vote. Once-solid red states that were won by President Joe Biden in 2020 are leading the way.
 
In Arizona, a new statute threatens election officials with felony prosecution if ballots are sent to voters who have not requested them, while in Georgia, it is a misdemeanor to distribute food and water to those waiting in lines at the polls. A new Georgia law also prohibits the unsolicited mailing of absentee ballot applications and requires voters to present identification to have their applications approved. 
 
In other states such as Pennsylvania, Florida and Texas, Republicans want "audits" of 2020 ballots as they demand voter information, such as driver's licenses, partial Social Security numbers, changes in voter registration and information on whether votes were cast by mail or in-person. Pennsylvania's Democrat Governor Tom Wolf called the new policies "a sham."
Strategies with Latino Democratic candidates 
Congressman Ruben Gallego, a Democrat who chairs the CHC BOLD PAC, told Axios that he believes that fielding more Hispanic Democratic candidates could increase Latino voter turnout and the prospects for a midterm blue wall that maintains Democratic control of the House of Representatives.
 
However, knowing that only a few votes ultimately decide who will make it to the House, Democrats are anxious after Republicans picked up several Hispanic votes in the 2020 elections. 
 
"In a lot of swing districts, we're seeing somewhere in the 20% Latino, sometimes up to 50% or even more Latino (voters), who can change the outcome," Gallego said.
