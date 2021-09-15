California votes to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom

Beyond what happens with the governor's term, Tuesday's election in the state becomes a dry run for what could be next year's midterm elections.

According to polls, Newsom would remain in office. The question is what the difference would be between those who voted for him and those who voted against him, polls such as FiveThirtyEight, revealed by Newsweek indicate that Newsom would win with 57% of the vote, and the results of the first counts after the polls closed confirm the trend.

The majority of Republicans in the state were interested in voting -for the recall-, and although the difference would not be enough to achieve it, the result is a pulse to know what is the real advantage of the Democrats in the state.

While voters received a ballot at home, and a large portion have already returned their ballots, California has historically been slow to consolidate election results, so it could take a few days to have a final result.

Even this is a statewide decision, Governor Newsom has moved national Democratic leaders in his favor, comparing this whole situation to the possibility of a figure of the same cut as Donald Trump becoming governor.

“What’s happening in Texas, what’s happening in Georgia, what’s happening around our country with these policies that are about attacking women’s rights, reproductive rights, voting rights, worker’s rights. They think if they can win in California they can do this anywhere. Well, we will show them you are not going to get this done. Not here, ever.” Vice President Kamala Harris said last week during a campaign event in San Leandro, California.

President Joe Biden also took sides and was in California to show his support for Newsom. "You either keep Gavin Newsom as your governor or you'll get Donald Trump," Biden pointed during Tuesday's event in Long Beach.

On the other hand, as happened in the presidential election, Republicans view the mail-in ballot with distrust, and since before the results were known they have begun to talk about fraud. The Republican candidate, radio host Larry Elder, the main option to replace Newsom, has spoken of fraud, in a very similar speech to the one made by Donald Trump during last year's presidential elections, which has been replicated by the media, conservative analysts and even by Trump himself.

The 'threat' of fraud has also served as an incentive for Republicans to go out to vote and defeat Newsom's alleged intentions to change the results in his favor.

The beginning of discontent

While the reasons for calling for the recall ranged from immigration and taxes to the housing crisis in the state, the initiative gained momentum late last year because of discontent among those who were against the confinements and other strong measures taken in the state to stop Covid-19 from moving forward.

The ballot has two questions: "Should Gavin Newsom be removed from office as governor?" and If Gavin Newsom is removed, who should replace him as governor? Voters who answer yes on the first question must choose from 46 candidates who would be Newsom's replacement for the remainder of his term, until 2022.