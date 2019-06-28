Advertisement

From The Apprentice to the Democratic Debate

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 27: A group of 20 Democratic presidential candidates split into two groups of 10 for the first election debate of 2020, which was held for two nights at the Knight Concert Hall of the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, organized by NBC Noticias, MSNBC, and Telemundo. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 27: A group of 20 Democratic presidential candidates split into two groups of 10 for the first election debate of 2020, which was held for two nights at the Knight Concert Hall of the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, organized by NBC Noticias, MSNBC, and Telemundo. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

From The Apprentice to the Democratic Debate

Or how American politics has become a reality show.

by Yamily Habib
 06/28/2019 - 14:33
in
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 27: A group of 20 Democratic presidential candidates split into two groups of 10 for the first election debate of 2020, which was held for two nights at the Knight Concert Hall of the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, organized by NBC Noticias, MSNBC, and Telemundo. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 27: A group of 20 Democratic presidential candidates split into two groups of 10 for the first election debate of 2020, which was held for two nights at the Knight Concert Hall of the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, organized by NBC Noticias, MSNBC, and Telemundo. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By Yamily Habib
June 28, 2019

During Wednesday and Thursday’s nights, the United States had the opportunity to see the 20 Democratic candidates try to debate the most important issues for the 2020 presidential elections.

The event, sponsored by NBC, MSNBC, and Telemundo, randomly distributed the candidates in two groups of 10 and put them on a stage that mixed all the visual elements of a reality show.

As if the crowding of people on the stage was not enough, each podium was lit in red when a candidate was given the chance to present his or her plan on a specific issue, while the moderators tried to keep the time and precise questions straight.

It was a presidential "America's Got Talent."

Since Lyndon B. Johnson challenged John F. Kennedy to a televised debate in the 1960 Democratic primaries, the way to campaign in the United States has changed a lot.

And the media has mutated in tandem.

Two things that politics and television began to have in common since 2000 was the need to entertain the public with several rivals, who took their intricate personal lives to the screen.

"Reality TV was our social media in the 2000s," said Lisa Respers France in her analysis for CNN, highlighting the importance of programs such as "Survivor" and "The Apprentice" in American visual culture.

"Even former vice presidential candidate, Sarah Palin, had her own show, Sarah Palin's Alaska," CNN continues.

Barack Obama’s arrival to the White House intertwined the media and political narratives adding the immediacy of social media to the cocktail.

Today, the president of the United States fires officials and makes decisions on foreign policy through Twitter.

It’s not surprising, then, that the Democratic debates look for a similar language, making each candidate a character that had to demonstrate the ideal survival skills when facing Donald Trump, a man accustomed to cameras and who coined his famous - "You're fired."

If Barack Obama helped us understand that a president can rub shoulders with international politicians and with Beyoncé at the same time, Donald Trump has taken us to the point of not distinguishing between what really happens in the country and what we see through social media.

TAGS
Democratic debate
2020 Presidential Elections
the apprentice

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Elections

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 26: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks during the first night of the Democratic presidential debate on June 26, 2019, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
How Elizabeth Warren set the tone for the first Democratic debate
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 25: People attend a rally for Vice President Mike Pence as he speaks during the Donald J. Trump for President Latino Coalition Rollout at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Miami Airport & Convention Center on June 25, 2019 in Miami, Florida. The Trump campaign is making an effort to engage Latino voters ahead of the 2020 election. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Why is Florida so crucial for Republicans?
CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA - JUNE 09: Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks at the Iowa Democratic Party's Hall of Fame Dinner on June 9, 2019 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Joe Biden was the elephant in the room of the Iowa Democrat’s Hall of Fame
Political banners posted at the corner of Wyoming Ave. and B St. in the 42nd Ward on May 21. Photo: Michelle Myers/AL DÍA News.
The disconnect in District 7