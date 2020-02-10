Advertisement

El Paso Walmart perpetrator to be charged with 90 federal hate crimes

EL PASO, TX: People gather at a makeshift memorial to honor the 22 people who were killed in Walmart during a mass shooting along the U.S.-Mexico border. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)

Patrick Crusius, El Paso alleged shooter, to be indicted with 90 federal charges, including hate crimes.

By Michelle Myers
February 10, 2020

Patrick Crusius has been indicted with 90 federal charges, including hate crimes, for killing 22 people and injuring 23 more in a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, back in August 2019.

Six months after the tragedy, The Department of Justice has formally accused him of specified charges. He would be prosecuted for what became the deadliest attack on Latinos in modern U.S. history. 

According to the indictment, the alleged shooter is accused of killing and harming the victims "because of the actual and perceived national origin of any person."

The presumed perpetrator dove 11 hours from his hometown of Allen, TX, to El Paso with the intent of killing immigrants and Mexican people, which initially led federal authorities to believe they were dealing with a case of domestic terrorism. 

Those charges were never formalized, but Crusius is now indicted for hate crimes resulting in death, hate crimes involving an attempt to kill, use of a firearm to commit murder and in relation to a crime of violence, and use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, according to court documents unsealed Thursday. 

During the press conference, the attorney for the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, John F. Bash, and  FBI special agent Luis Quesada announced the perpetrator would be held without a bond, as the federal government prosecutes the case to ensure justice for the victims.

For Bash, "this attack deeply scarred this community,” and the indictment is a "significant step" toward finding justice for the victims and families on both sides of the border.

As for the perpetrator, he is expected to appear in a federal court on Feb. 12 and could face the death penalty for each case related to murdered victims, and up to life in prison for the charges involving survivors.

