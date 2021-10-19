Dr. Rachel Levine becomes first transgender four-star officer in U.S. history

"I am deeply honored and grateful to join the ranks of men and women in this great nation who are committed to defending America against threats small and large, known and unknown," Levine said via her Twitter account.

Dr. Rachel Levine recently America's first transgender four-star admiral as she was sworn in on Tuesday, Oct. 19 to lead the U.S. Public Health Service (USPHS) Commissioned Corps.

Levine, who is a pediatrician and previously served as Pennsylvania's Secretary of Health, has spearheaded numerous efforts to combat public health issues, such as the opioid epidemic, maternal mortality and childhood immunization.

In addition, the official said she was proud to follow in the footsteps of her father, who served in the Air Force during World War II, and other family members who are veterans.

"Just as they stood up for our rights to freedom, I follow in their tradition of service and stand up for the health of our nation," she said.

Continuing her position

In March of this year, Levine was appointed by President Biden as deputy secretary of health and then confirmed to her post by the Senate in a historic hearing.

In her position, Levine reports to the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Xavier Becerra, and oversees HHS offices and programs, 10 regional branches and the Surgeon General's office, among others.